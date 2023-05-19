Criticism of the album “Que corra el aire” by Desastre (2023)

It’s been six years since “There is no room for anyone else” so it was time to play a new album by Disaster . During this time, many things have happened: a global pandemic, a change among its guitarists (something common in the history of the group) and even the incorporation of a saxophonist. That is undoubtedly the greatest novelty within the band: having Millán on saxophone as an official member and becoming a quintet. He joins Alfonso (bass and vocals, the only original member since they started back in 1988), Archi (guitars and backing vocals, the next oldest), Chus (who is still on drums) and Johnny (who enters as second guitar in Substitution of Child).

This time they have dispensed with Tony López (producer of their latest works) and it has been Archi who has assumed the production tasks, together with the group itself and the sound engineer, Daniel Patiño. All recorded in the Bulletproof Estudio at the end of 2022. A huge number of collaborators passed through there, including Félix Lasa (the mythical leader of Leize, who lends his Basque to “Lau Teilatu”) and Zezi Symber (the singer of Embers Of Pride, featured in the “Under the Bridge” halftime).

Let no one be scared: Desastre continues billing his trademark urban rock. Guitar player, from the neighborhood (from Usera, specifically), following in the wake opened by Leño and continued by Quinta del 92. Except that now, in the songs that lend themselves to it, we will listen to winds, something that they have actually been doing since their celebrated “…Giving to talk” (98). And it is that Millán’s saxophone is joined by David Ruiz’s rod trombone (member of Oferta Especial) in half of the songs. Like the resulting “Ruido de sirenas” or “Alto riesgo”, without a doubt the best track on the album, as original as it is catchy and danceable. But there will also be lifelong rock, with “Que corra el aire” (the first cut) making it clear from the beginning. And more risky things, like the country start of “Give me a like” (it would have been great if they had continued there). An eighth studio album with few surprises, but one that will delight their lifelong followers, who will also be able to see them on the road again.