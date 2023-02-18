The recent premiere on Netflix of the anime series “Japanese Tales of the Macabre” It is an excellent excuse to delight in the mastery of the short stories of This is Junjisome of which can be found in this anthology in which ECC has gathered several stories from the master of Japanese horror whose common link is haunted places, inhabited (and uninhabited) by humans.

In this varied selection we find the recurring topics and obsessions that have turned this mangaka into an indisputable benchmark of terror, with his own recognizable imagery that draws on the influence of Japanese folklore and other authors of the genre such as Kazuo Umezu, Hideshi Hino or the very H. P. Lovecraft. Thus, cosmic horror, in which the characters are subjected to supernatural, unknown and unavoidable forces, is mixed with corporal horror, characterized by deformed and grotesque bodies, stripped of any vestige of humanity, where the author can deploy all the visual potential of that detailed style that, far from trying to suggest, delights in the bizarre and the macabre.

In Junji Ito, the supernatural world breaks into the reality of the characters –sometimes violently, sometimes in more subtle ways– and the everyday suddenly turns into something hostile and strange, enveloping the stories in the disturbing and irrational aura of the nigthmares. The characters, far from being able to break free and escape, are irremediably dragged into a spiral of madness, overwhelmed by dark and unknown designs that fall outside their understanding and their will. Many of Junji Ito’s stories, moreover, remain unfinished, leaving the characters trapped in a cruel and infinite loop, whether inside haunted mansions and houses, horrifying hospitals, secret alleys, or cursed cities and towns. Places often inhabited by spirits and subhuman beings that refer to the ghosts and demons of Japanese tradition, such as yōkai or yūrei.

Junji Ito’s repertoire of stories seems endless, as evidenced by his prolific production of short stories. His ability to anchor these stories to a common imaginary, but avoiding falling into repetition or routine, allows the reader to jump from story to story with the feeling of always facing something new without crossing the borders of that disturbingly familiar universe that has built the author. In that sense, this compiled volume of ECC is undoubtedly a good opportunity for upstart readers to make a first foray, the first of many, into the world of Junji Ito and enjoy wonders such as “The City Without Streets”, “The mane in the attic”, “The town of mermaids” or “The city of tombs”.

Junji Ito perfectly knows the material of which nightmares are made and, in these short stories, he serves it up in small doses, proving that the brief, if good, is twice as good.