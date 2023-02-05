Daunting-looking individuals with harsh words and suspicious tools suddenly appear to disturb the peaceful vacation of a happy family. What these individuals, led by the Herculean dave bautista, they will explain to the protagonists it sounds crazy, terrifying and bloody. However, in a suggestive paradox, the survival of the family is guaranteed. This subversion of the usual home kidnapping plot –“Desperate Hours”, “Funny Games”… – is an eccentricity that makes the proposal attractive. What Bautista and his (among them the potteriano Ruper Grint) tell them will require a lot of trust on their part. And also – that is the problem – by the spectators.

The three pillars of the film’s plot are family –any type of it: the one in the film is made up of a white homosexual couple and their Asian daughter–, religion and sacrifice. The film hides biblical references, but deep down M. Night Shyamalan the religion he is interested in is imagination. Shyamalan has proven to be, through his films, the evangelizer of the fantastic, asking viewers to believe him and his characters. Whether it’s to talk about children who see dead, alien signals, everyday superheroes or terrible prophecies. Thus, in the case of “They knock at the door”, the chairs in which the two parents are immobilized in the house are also the seats occupied by the spectators.

However, the film’s premise – an adaptation of a novel by Paul Tremblay– is too risky even to allow a small rift in reasoning to make it plausible. Nor does the development of the plot help, with ad hoc ambiguities and a crescendo that works halfway. The creator of “The sixth Sense” he keeps intact the elegance of his direction, the suggestion of the threat, but the frame in which he expresses it is wrong. In short, a film only for believers in Shyamalan.