Criticism of the podcast “The country of demons”

A new commitment from Spotify Studios for the sociopolitical documentary Made in Spain. This time in charge of two of the company’s previous betting managers, Eva Lamarca (‘Mystery in La Moraleja’) and Álvaro de Cózar (‘Los Papeles’). Trying to approach the well-known Villarejo Case, the investigation that involves the ex-commissioner turned spy and information weaver in the most important and murky affairs of the Spanish state, ‘El País de los Demonios’ signs ten ambitious and remarkable chapters, with lights and shadows to become the best work of its authors.

I say that ‘El País de los Demonios’ is an author podcast because it contains the lights and shadows of the previous works by Lamarca and De Cózar. Regarding the shadows, the main one is the lack of ambition in the conclusion, something that already seemed curious to me in ‘Misterio en la Moraleja’. In this sense, the podcast inherits from contemporary television series a lack of narrative punch. And it is that even in its golden age, the series have sinned in skill when it comes to closing the stories. The thing is, this story is real, and therefore you should know its ending before you start working on it. Another does not have to do so much with the story as with the story itself. The complex framework of Villarejo, as well as the dance of names and power relations that occurs between the investigation and the investigated, and the legal framework that the prosecutors cling to during their investigations, goes through really complex phases throughout their episodes. and sometimes it becomes difficult to follow. See also FEPS Young Academic Network. Brief reflections on think tanks and democracy – Mondoworker

Beyond these small inconveniences that critics have about the works, we focus on the virtues of the podcast, which we do know how to see clearly. ‘El País de los Demonios’ also makes a trilogy with ‘Cachopo’ and ‘Moraleja’ as an accurate portrait of the reality of a country. If the first served to draw the Spain of the ball and the second the idiosyncrasies of the rich, this one puts an eye on the so-called sewers of the state, the plot of actors in charge of purifying and dirtying reputations and blackmailing and collecting favors from some of the personalities most important in the gear of power in Spain. Being, as we said, a subject with edges and with a certain complexity in its approach, the narration is attractive and vital, full of details that serve the pre-informed listener to get a better idea of ​​the matter and the novice to freak out with what is going on in the back room. of his country. The documentation work is not far behind. The first-hand statements of those involved allow us to hear what until now we have only seen qualified by the editorial lines of the media that dealt with the issue.