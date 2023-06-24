Home » Crnadak on the special session of the NSRS | Info
The head of the Club of PDP deputies in the National Assembly of Republika Srpska, Igor Crnadak, confirmed that the deputies from this party will participate in the work of the special session of the parliament concerning the functioning of the Constitutional Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Source: Mondo/Slaven Petković

Crnadak expects that at the session of the Collegium of the National Assembly on Monday, June 26, the application of all conclusions related to the Information on unconstitutional actions of the Constitutional Court of BiH from February 17, 2020 will be confirmed, which, among other things, order the suspension of any decisions in the bodies BiH until the adoption of the law on the termination of the mandate of foreign judges and the election of local judges in the Constitutional Court of BiH, announced the PDP.

“The basic prerequisite for any new law or decision of the National Assembly to be taken seriously is to immediately implement the previous conclusions and decisions of the National Assembly.” said the Black Man.

The special session of the National Assembly of Republika Srpska will most likely be held on Tuesday, June 27, and the exact date will be determined by the Collegium.

