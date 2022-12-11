Home World Croatia Approved to Become the 27th Member of the Schengen Area Effective 2023-International- Instant International
Croatia is approved to become the 27th member of the Schengen area to take effect in 2023

Pictured is the Bregana border checkpoint in Croatia. (Agence France-Presse photo)

(Comprehensive report from Brussels on the 9th)croatiaThursday approved to join Europe’s free travel zone’Schengen area”, but Bulgaria and Romania were still excluded because of objections from Austria and the Netherlands.

Croatia will become the 27th member of the Schengen area from January 1, 2023, which will include 23 of the 27 EU countries, plus Switzerland, Norway, Liechtenstein and Iceland.

From next year, when Croatians travel between Croatia and other countries in the Schengen area, they will no longer have to stop for border checks.

The Schengen area is the world‘s largest free travel zone and is seen as one of the major achievements of European integration.

According to the rules, the accession application needs to be unanimously approved by the member states, but Austria is concerned about the problem of illegal immigration in Bulgaria and Romania and exercises the right of veto. The Netherlands also rejected Bulgaria’s application due to concerns about corruption and illegal immigration.

EU Home Affairs Commissioner Johansson said: “To the citizens of Croatia, welcome and congratulations!”

“To the citizens of Romania and Bulgaria, you deserve full membership in the Schengen area and the right to move freely… I share the disappointment with the citizens of Bulgaria and Romania.”

Romania and Bulgaria were disappointed that their applications to join were not approved, and both emphasized that they would keep trying.

