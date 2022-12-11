Croatia has been approved to join the Schengen area, becoming the 27th member state of the Schengen area.

[China News Agency]After being approved to join the Eurozone in July this year, Croatia, a southeastern European country, went a step further on the 8th and was approved to join the Schengen Area, becoming the 27th member state of the Schengen Area.

According to the announcement issued by the Council of the European Union, the Council of the European Union approved the full application of the Schengen Agreement to Croatia on the same day and decided to cancel the border control with Croatia. Accordingly, Croatia was approved to join the Schengen area.

The announcement shows that from January 1 next year, Croatia will start issuing Schengen visas, canceling land and sea border inspections with other Schengen area member states; Border inspection.

Since joining the EU in July 2013, Croatia has been committed to joining the Schengen area and has already partially implemented the Schengen Agreement; in December 2021, the EU Council agreed that Croatia has met all the necessary conditions to move from partial implementation of the Schengen Agreement to full implementation of Schengen agreement, thereby paving the way for Croatia to join the Schengen area.

As one of the symbols of the European integration process, in 1985, Germany (West Germany), France, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg signed the “Schengen Agreement” in the Schengen town of Luxembourg, and the Schengen visa was born; after Croatia joined, the membership of the Schengen area expanded. To 27 countries, including 23 EU member states and Switzerland, Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein 4 non-EU member states.

In addition to successfully joining the Schengen Area, Croatia was approved to join the Eurozone in July this year. Simultaneously with the issuance of Schengen visas, from January 1 next year, Croatia’s legal currency will change from the current kuna to the euro, officially becoming the 20th member state of the euro zone.