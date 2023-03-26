Home World Croatia dropped the victory against Wales in the 93rd minute | Sport
Croatia was a better opponent and it seemed that they would get three points, but Wales “fried the soup” when it seemed that the game was already over.

The Croatian football team disappointed its fans in the first game after winning bronze at the World Championship in Qatar. It seemed that Croatia would win all three pointswas a better rival, but in the end, Wales managed to manage in the 93rd minute from the first shot towards the goal of Dominik Livaković – they managed to get a goal and therefore a big point at the start of the qualification for the European Championship 2024. So, in the end: Croatia – Wales 1:1!

It is interesting that Croatia had more of a game in the first half, there were chances in front of the goal of Ward, and Andrej Kramarić took the lead in the 28th minute. Kovačić had a great chance, then after the departure of Marko Livaja, the home team “fell” a bit, but again had a chance to end everything on time, since ten minutes before the referee’s final whistle, Ivan Perišić hit the post.

The missed chances of the home team were punished by Wales in the third minute of stoppage time after a drive from the right. The ball flew for a long time and created a jumbo in the “Fire” defense. She suddenly reached the second goalpost on which Broudhead was the most composed and overcame the until then idle Dominik Livaković. It was the first goal of the newly minted representative of Wales, otherwise a player of Ipswich, otherwise a member of the third tier of English football.

Croatia normally played in the strongest team at “Poljud”, with the exception of Bruno Petković, and apparently they relaxed too much after the medal at the World Cup in Qatar, which Zlatko Dalić will quickly try to make them forget.

Source: Arena Sport

