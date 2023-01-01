Listen to the audio version of the article

With the beginning of the year, Croatia achieves full integration into Europe by joining the Eurozone and entering the Schengen area. The Balkan country thus completes the long journey towards Euro-Atlantic institutions, which began in 2000 with the arrival of pro-European and democratic forces to the government in Zagreb, after the 1990s marked by the bloody disintegration of Yugoslavia.

These are two decisive and by no means obvious steps for Croatia – a country of 3.9 million inhabitants with a GDP of around 60 billion euros – which still has problems of corruption and excessive bureaucracy, but which less than thirty years ago was at war. And that today reaches neighboring Slovenia in the euro area, while further south, the other Balkan countries are still far from joining the EU, or are even still entangled in clashes between different ethnic groups, such as Serbia and Kosovo.

The resources of Croatia

In overcoming nationalisms and resisting tensions, Croatia (like Slovenia before) have been able to count on geographical proximity to the Community bloc, on a society (largely Catholic) more oriented towards the west than Serbia (Orthodox), as well as on the strength of tourism, which is worth 20% of the GDP and has ensured, with arrivals from abroad, a constant improvement in living standards in the country. “We have caught up with the Western countries that joined the EU almost a decade before us,” said Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, 52, adding that “Croatia is still trying to reach the same economic and social standards, the of investment and the entrepreneurial climate of the more advanced countries of the EU».

Croatia has been able to rebuild its infrastructure, add tens of thousands of war veterans to its pension system and improve tourist accommodation, on its pebble beaches and hundreds of islands along the coast on the Adriatic Sea. He has made progress in tackling corruption, even in Plenkovic’s governments, seven ministers have had to resign amid allegations of bribes and conflicts of interest. Zagreb has also given stability to the economy also with the decision to peg its currency, the kuna, to the euro.

In 2013 the accession to the European Union

After joining NATO in 2009, Croatia joined the EU as the last country in 2013. It now becomes the twentieth member of the Eurozone, which is expanding for the first time since 2015 when Lithuania joined. Economists agree that the euro will bring benefits to tourism and further stability to the Croatian economy, in a phase of high inflation, which was 19.5% in November, and rising interest rates.