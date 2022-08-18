Home World Croatia, kills her friend on vacation after a fight: Italian arrested
Croatia, kills her friend on vacation after a fight: Italian arrested

Croatia, kills her friend on vacation after a fight: Italian arrested

They were spending a beach holiday together in the middle of summer. Ended in tragedy. This morning in Umag, Croatia, near the border with Slovenia and a few kilometers from Trieste, a 40-year-old woman – according to reports from La Voce Giornale dell’Istria – was allegedly killed by a 30-year-old friend, and not her husband as initially leaked.

The two were spending a few days of vacation in the village of Zacchigni. The men of the Criminalpol of the Istrian Police Headquarters carried out an inspection in the apartment of the villa that was the scene of the tragedy.

The woman who rented the apartment to the two Italians – again according to the newspaper – said she heard screams coming from the upper floor of the building and also some “strong blows and shattered glass”.

From what he reports Umago Euro Star, the house would have been found totally upset: broken windows and destroyed furniture. Investigators are also trying to understand which weapon was used for the crime.

