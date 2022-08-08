Home World Croatia, Orban’s rubber dinghy breaks down: the Hungarian prime minister “saved” by a journalist on vacation
Croatia, Orban's rubber dinghy breaks down: the Hungarian prime minister "saved" by a journalist on vacation

Croatia, Orban's rubber dinghy breaks down: the Hungarian prime minister "saved" by a journalist on vacation

A local journalist rescued Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban off the Croatian coast when his dinghy started to lose air and was in danger of sinking, some media reported today. The incident took place over the weekend in a bay on the island of Vis, on the Dalmatian coast.

“His dinghy broke down, so I took him, his wife and his bodyguard to shore,” journalist Boris Vrkic told the Slobodna Dalmacija newspaper. Vrkic, who worked for Slobodna Dalmacija, also took a photo of him with the Hungarian politician.

Orban was in a good mood despite the incident and went to a seafood restaurant for dinner, Vrkic continued. The 59-year-old right-wing populist politician, who recently made headlines for his appearance at a meeting of Donald Trump supporters in Texas, often spends his holidays on the Croatian coast.

