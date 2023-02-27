The Croatian national basketball team did not make a name for themselves in the second round of pre-qualification either.

Source: MN Press

The basketball team of Croatia defeated Austria 84:74 in the pre-qualification for Eurobasket, but despite another victory it is still far from the tournament itself. She finished the group stage in second place and brings that with her just a new round of prequalificationsthat is, only the first-placed team – in this case Poland – can say that it successfully finished the competition.

Croatia had five wins and one loss in the second round of pre-qualifications for Eurobasket, the same as Poland, however, due to the basket difference, our neighbors did not manage to reach the much-desired first place.

In the third round, which will be played in August 2023, that is, while Mundobasket lasts, 12 teams will compete for a place in the qualifiers for Eurobasket 2025. In addition to Croatia, there will also be Albania, Ireland, the so-called Kosovo, Luxembourg, Austria, Bulgaria, Denmark, Norway, Romania, Slovakia and Switzerland. Only the top four teams will qualify for Eurobasket.

The qualification for Eurobasket starts in the fall, that is, it will be played in four “windows”. In November 2023, February and November 2024 and in February 2025.