Home World Croatia plays the third pre-qualification for Eurobasket | Sports
World

Croatia plays the third pre-qualification for Eurobasket | Sports

by admin
Croatia plays the third pre-qualification for Eurobasket | Sports

The Croatian national basketball team did not make a name for themselves in the second round of pre-qualification either.

Source: MN Press

The basketball team of Croatia defeated Austria 84:74 in the pre-qualification for Eurobasket, but despite another victory it is still far from the tournament itself. She finished the group stage in second place and brings that with her just a new round of prequalificationsthat is, only the first-placed team – in this case Poland – can say that it successfully finished the competition.

Croatia had five wins and one loss in the second round of pre-qualifications for Eurobasket, the same as Poland, however, due to the basket difference, our neighbors did not manage to reach the much-desired first place.

In the third round, which will be played in August 2023, that is, while Mundobasket lasts, 12 teams will compete for a place in the qualifiers for Eurobasket 2025. In addition to Croatia, there will also be Albania, Ireland, the so-called Kosovo, Luxembourg, Austria, Bulgaria, Denmark, Norway, Romania, Slovakia and Switzerland. Only the top four teams will qualify for Eurobasket.

The qualification for Eurobasket starts in the fall, that is, it will be played in four “windows”. In November 2023, February and November 2024 and in February 2025.

See also  Afghanistan, Draghi seeks Macron's support on the G20

You may also like

Presnel Kimpembe got injured | Sport

Croatia has to enter the new pre-qualifications for...

The winners of the SAG Award 2023 –...

Stefan Jović is uncertain for the Serbia match...

The last tribute to Costanzo, solemn funeral in...

adis bećiragić after the match hungarian bih |...

Nigeria, we vote for the presidential elections. All...

the performance is creepy | VIDEO

What is the shelf life of food in...

24-hour fasting has bad consequences — ScienceDaily

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy