Croatia, too many tourists in Dubrovnik: wheeled luggage prohibited due to too much noise

Fines of up to 265 euros for tourists who drag their trolleys through the streets of Dubrovnik. After numerous protests for the noise of the wheels on the “sampietrini”, the inhabitants of the Croatian town, a UNESCO heritage site, will finally be able to go back to sleep.

With the tourists who arrive en masse during the summer to visit the pearl of the Adriatic – in 2019 there were over one million visitors and with the post-pandemic recovery the number is constantly increasing – the exasperated inhabitants have asked for the intervention of the mayor Mato Franković.

