Croatian clubs receive millions Sport

The new contract on TV rights in Croatian football brought a lot of money at the end of the season to each team.

Izvor: Profimedia/Paul Terry/Sportimage

While in Serbia there is a big fight for places in Europe in the Superliga, in Croatia everything is more or less clear in the HNL. It remains to be seen whether they will be relegated from the league Gorica or cup finalist Šibenikthe champion is again Dinamo Zagreband apart from them they will play Europe Hajduk from Split, Rijeka and Osijek.

However, other teams have a lot to play for. As of this season, the contract on TV rights is in effect, which gives Croatian clubs the chance to cash in on every victory in the HNL.

A total of 11,000,000 euros will be distributed to the clubs from the TV rights, and when you look at how the money will be distributed, it does not matter at all whether you will be in a higher or lower position at the end of the season. Each club receives a minimum of 500,000 euros, and then the remaining money is divided according to the ranking – 17 percent to the champion, 15 percent to the runner-up, 13 percent to the third… This is how the money will be distributed:

1st place €1,231,667

2nd place €1,141,416

3rd place €1,051,161

4th place €1,006,038

5th place €915,787

6th place €870,661

7th place €825,535

8th place €780,410

9th place €690,158

10th place €645,033

Follow all sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!