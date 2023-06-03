Home » Croatian radio presenter died in the middle of the show | Info
World

Croatian radio presenter died in the middle of the show | Info

by admin
Croatian radio presenter died in the middle of the show | Info

Ivan Dvoržak, host and music editor of Croatian radio, died at the age of 50 in the middle of recording the program.

Source: Kolbakova Olga/Shutterstock

Ivan Dvoržak, host and music editor of Croatian radio, died on Friday at the age of 50 in the middle of recording the program, writes “klix.ba”. On Friday around 10 p.m., he suddenly fell ill. Tomislav Tomašević, Mayor of Zagreb waited with his colleagues for the Emergency Service, which unfortunately could only declare death.

The mayor was a guest in Dnevnik and happened upon this unpleasant and tragic event quite by chance. He encountered shaken workers who told him that their colleague had collapsed. He’s already passed away. The mayor did everything he could at that moment and stayed to wait for the undertakers“, it was announced from the office of the mayor of Zagreb, Tomislav Tomašević.

Ivan Dvoržak was born in 1973 in Zagreb, where he graduated from high school. He graduated from the Faculty of Philosophy of the University of Zagreb. His professional choice was music. Everyone who worked with him will remember him for his cheerful spirit, dedication to work and love for music, the selection of which touched many listeners.

(WORLD)

See also  Macron in the United Arab Emirates signs a billionaire contract for the French defense

You may also like

Erdogan swears by “father of the new Turkey”...

How not to burn in the sun |...

On the border between Tunisia and Algeria with...

Fire in a rest home, a man ends...

Olga Danilovic eliminated from Roland Garros | Sports

Pro Reko European champion 2023 won the Champions...

“The doctors were wrong, but the patient would...

“Emanuela Orlandi buried under Castel Sant’Angelo”: the revelation...

Novak Djokovic at the match between PSG and...

Ding Zhongli, Special Envoy of President Xi Jinping...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy