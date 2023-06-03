Croatian radio presenter died in the middle of the show | Info

Ivan Dvoržak, host and music editor of Croatian radio, died at the age of 50 in the middle of recording the program.

Ivan Dvoržak, host and music editor of Croatian radio, died on Friday at the age of 50 in the middle of recording the program, writes “klix.ba”. On Friday around 10 p.m., he suddenly fell ill. Tomislav Tomašević, Mayor of Zagreb waited with his colleagues for the Emergency Service, which unfortunately could only declare death.

“The mayor was a guest in Dnevnik and happened upon this unpleasant and tragic event quite by chance. He encountered shaken workers who told him that their colleague had collapsed. He’s already passed away. The mayor did everything he could at that moment and stayed to wait for the undertakers“, it was announced from the office of the mayor of Zagreb, Tomislav Tomašević.

Ivan Dvoržak was born in 1973 in Zagreb, where he graduated from high school. He graduated from the Faculty of Philosophy of the University of Zagreb. His professional choice was music. Everyone who worked with him will remember him for his cheerful spirit, dedication to work and love for music, the selection of which touched many listeners.

