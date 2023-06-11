Croatian tennis player Ivan Dodig spat at Roland Garros | Sport

After winning Roland Garros, experienced tennis player Ivan Dodig from Croatia had a clear message for the organizers due to poor organization.

Croatian tennis player Ivan Dodig (38) won a new title at Roland Garros after defeating the Belgian pair Sander Gilles – Joran Filegen (6:3, 6:1) together with Austin Krajicek (USA, 32) in doubles, before giving a completely atypical victory speech. We are used to tennis players usually thanking everyone – even the organizers themselves – however, Dodig was so upset because of everything he experienced in the previous two weeks that he didn’t want to say “thank you” to everyone.

Ivan Dodig thanked his wife, sons, coach, family, professional staff, fans and everyone who was by his side, and then lashed out at the organizers while holding the microphone and looking towards the boxes…

“I have something else important to say. I have won Roland Garros four times and have a total of seven Grand Slam titles, but today I am still very sad. You all wonder why? Because I didn’t get the treatment I deserve like every athlete, and that means that all players should be equal when we compete.”he said flatly in the Dodig language and explained what the problem was:

“I’m very sad that I have to tell you this, but I came to the tournament by taxi for 15 days. I was sitting in the middle of a street in Paris, I was late for the warm-up with my partner because I was waiting for a taxi for 40 minutes. I was very sad and felt like a tourist in Paris. But today I won Roland Garros for the fourth time and this tournament deserves to treat each player and each of its winners as they deserve. I hope you will do a better job next year.”

The Croatian tennis player expressed his dissatisfaction even before the final, he wrote on Twitter that this was the “worst experience in his life”, while he also complained that he could not get official transportation and instead used a taxi, as if he were the most ordinary tourist. in Paris.

By the way, he previously won Roland Garros with Marcel Melo in 2015, while he also has a cup from the Australian Open with Filip Polasek. He also won four Grand Slams in mixed doubles, two of them at Roland Garros in 2018 and 2019.