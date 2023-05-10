Home » Croatia’s performance at Eurovision | Fun
World

The group “Let 3” presented their song “Mama ŠČ” at Eurovision.

Izvor: RTS 3 printscreen

Neighboring Croatia competes with the song “Mama ŠČ”. They went on stage with make-up and uniforms, and then stripped down to their undershirts and underpants!

However, many looked at their T-shirts – they had their characters from their younger days printed on them. See how Croatia’s performance looked:

