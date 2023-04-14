Croats do not give up subtitling Serbian films, and “South Wind” also got its translation into Croatian.

Izvor: RTS /Printscreen

Popular characters from the “South Wind” franchise, Maraš (Miloš Biković) and Baća (Miodrag Radonjić) have become favorite characters among our neighbors, and on the Facebook page of RTL television, you can easily find their clips, but with Croatian translation!

As it is stated, the broadcaster seems to be forced by the law. The fine for not translating productions from Serbia was almost not paid by the aforementioned television a few years ago. Let us remind you that the cult comedy “Žika’s Dynasty” was removed from the program because the Council for Electronic Media warned the broadcaster that the film must have subtitles in Croatian.

Director Miloš Avramović also spoke on this occasion – “They haven’t done that before. It must be some newspaper“, he said of “Courier“. That the audience understands Baća and Maraš well, is proven by the large number of fans in Croatia, and we can see it in the photo only silence, translated from silence.

Izvor: Facebook/PLAY/screenshot

In recent years, Serbian series have been a big hit in Croatia as well, and currently “South Wind” is shown in prime time on the national channel RTL, and “Andrija i Anđelka” and “Vratiće se rode” were reruns until recently. Interestingly, this company also has a special channel where its entire program is based on game content, and more than 20 series from Serbia were purchased there for the first time.

The insistence of Croats to translate Serbian films dates back to the film “Rane”, which was shown in cinemas there as “Ozljede”. In the sea of ​​pearls of the one who wanted to demarcate Serbia and Croatia on this particular film, the following translations were also found: “isti k…., drugo pakano – isti k…., drugi tetrapak”, “ko vam j… kevu – tko vam j… mater”as well as many other similar constructions.

