Crocodiles, review of their album Upside Down In Heaven (2023)

It is difficult not to give in to this accumulation of charms that Crocodriles They have been developing conscientiously for almost fifteen years, expanded without shyness in previous titles such as their debut “Summer Of Hate” (Fat Possum Records, 09), “Sleep Forever” (Fat Possum Records, 10), “Endless Flowers” (Frenchkiss, 12) o “Dreamless” (ZooMusic, 16). An attraction that is evident, especially when the combo makes albums as direct, short and accurate as the present “Upside Down In Heaven” turns out to be.

A decalogue with hardly any waste, in half an hour of music muddy in the right measure, with the constant shadow of The Jesus & Mary Chain and The Stooges looming behind many of its corners. It is in those well-measured doses where his rocker pose shines more and better, balanced for the assault with melodies so apparently hidden among distortions as they are actually unavoidable and decisive. It is also the main virtue of Brandon Welchez, Charles Rowell and company, handled with ease between distortions and pills of pop soul, in a mixture of effervescent, addictive effects and a certain vintage look. A download starting with initial “Love Beyond The Grave” and encompasses the ‘nueva olero’ whiplash of the title track, the catchys “Dead Beat” and “Lovers Of Nothing”, that plagiarism-homage to The Who that is “Degeneration” or one “Forever” debtor of The Clash.

Crocodiles they belong to that generation that also welcomed other groups that were just as profitable as The Raveonettes, Dum Dum Girls, Beach Fossils, Yuck or Wavves, although at times, in “Upside Down In Heaven” they are closer to The Drums or Girls. Some preferences for indie-pop that Californians handle without betraying the roughest essence of their work and that, considering the result, suits them wonderfully thanks to an album to which they want to return compulsively time and time again.