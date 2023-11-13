Crocs launches the Echo Storm sneaker – MONDO MODA

Crocs launches the Echo Storm – sneaker with a disruptive design with a sculpted rubber sole.

Created using LiteRide™ technology, these sneakers provide support for navigating big cities, skate parks or everyday life.

Echo Crocs @ publicity

Echo Storm arrives in Brazil in the colors Kelp, a deep earthy tone that reminds us of plants at the bottom of the sea, and Cirrus, a light color like a cloud, which evokes the feeling of lightness and floating. The two shades originate from elements of nature, composing neutral tones that complement each other and guarantee versatility for all moments.

Price: R＄549

