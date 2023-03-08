Next to the room, behind the barbed wire, darkness swallows the train tracks. Plastic accumulates in the trench. We just parked. The green lights of Santana 27 illuminate the silhouettes of the people who queue to enter. Inside, there is quite a public, who is looking for where to leave their coats, who approaches the bar, who browses the merchandising table. In the girls’ bathroom, there’s already a row across the hall. Among the shadows of the audience, we look for a hole. There is half an hour left for the first ones and it is suspected that there will be a crowd: “This is going to blow up,” I murmur. And she answers yes with her head. Jon asks me where the opening acts are from.

They are French, from the north, from beautiful Lyon, the ancient capital of Gaul, where the traboules and Paul Bocuse lived. The opening acts are Not Scientists. A few years ago they played in the town. And this is not his first time in Bilbao either. Yes it will be, I imagine, the first time that, around these parts, they play on such a high and wide stage. And with so many people. An almost gothic mysterious background music plays, canned voices from some movie scene I don’t recognize are heard, and they start leaving while more respectable people gather around the stage. The transfer will not stop throughout the concert.

We met them with Golden Staples, their previous album, from which they will play a few. I recognize, for example, the catchy “Perfect World” and an energetic “Paper Crown”, wide open with the guitars playing run-that-you-caught with the drums. Open, they open with “Push”, a song that, I think, also opens their latest album, Staring at the Sun. Post-punk is seen. Right away you think that yes, those who wrote that they are reminiscent of Killing Joke, The Cure are right. I tell her yes to Bloc Party. And she wrinkles her nose at me: “Yes, but no.” But there they go, through indie rock and the nebulous darkness full of guitars, with a sourdough that shapes the rhythmic base. Your eyes go to a drummer who hits fine and strong, one of those who also seems to be playing with his neck. She hits the patches faster in “Rattlesnake” and they return to the darkness in “Downfall”. They close their repertoire with their classic “Leave Stickers on Our Graves” that ends with a bacchanalia of strumming, confirming that they have a pulse and a trade. Perhaps some originality is missing, although they were capable of changing rhythm and tonality. They were polite, a lot. Always with the eskerrik asko and the merci ahead. At the end, they asked if anyone had seen them live before and were grateful that at least a couple of people raised their hands. So they added the beaucoup to the merci.

Leaving there to breathe fresh air in the change was quite an adventure, which had to be carved out like the spicy clearing the jungle with a machete in the novel by Luis Sepúlveda. And imagine to return. We looked like Tetris pieces, fitting in between the bodies that had already been placed, looking for a hole from which to see the second part of the show, which was already announced with a huge white sheet, decorated with the band’s coat of arms. As in other concerts The Baboon Show, it is the AC/DC that warm the atmosphere. The “You Shook Me All Night Long” sounds and you see how people’s muscles are getting enervated. Some lower their head to the ground and shake it, as if invoking the spirits of euphoria. Others begin to raise their arms, clenching their fists in the air or sticking out their middle finger for a walk. And the curtain falls.

Behind the thick mist of sacred music, a whirlwind named Cecilia Boström appears, leading her baboon guerrilla. The beginning is electric, how could it be otherwise. And renewed, because three songs from her latest album get hooked, in a row, and people seem to know each other very well. Not so much with “Made Up My Mind”, the one that opens the album and gig, but with “Rolling”, because perhaps the chorus allows it, and with the one that nominates the album, “God Bless You All”, which many sing with rapture. I’m going to say it now, even if I don’t want to: it’s surprising that they abandon the B-side of their new album, except for a delicate and heartfelt “Prisoners” that will serve, at the end of the concert, for the singer to prepare for the encore and for let Håkan Sörle shine, on vocals. The rest of the more recent set comes from the A-side, which, surprisingly (or perhaps not), seems to excite more than other older songs. As an example, “Oddball”, which arrives in the encore and stirs up the crowd, with a large audience choking their souls around their necks while they repeat the chorus. When they play “Queen of the Dagger” or “It’s a Sin”, the one next to me suffers a slight stroke of happiness and delirium that doesn’t seem to accompany the people around her. At least not with the same passion. And I do not intend to throw pathetic mucus or make value judgments. Coming now to say, “hey, I saw you before in a small room”, no. We are of an age, and that bullshit always gave us embarrassment and heartburn. I’m just saying this to state the obvious: the Baboon Shows have leapt forward and have climbed twenty steps in one stride. The renewed public made it clear, where different ages and origins were also perceived, in a crowded room that I think exceeds three figures in capacity. But the best of all this is that substantial losses are not perceived in that profit. They continue to be, on stage, simple and committed people, who work hard, who make the kind of music that shows that art can be much more important than politics. At least, when it comes to knowing who we are and why. Up there, they still give off that, and with sweat.

Having said that, yes, it is an outburst for which I apologize, we continue with the concert, which, after the most brilliant start, returns to the successes that have been building his career. They chain together, without any hindrance, “Me, Myself and I”, “You Get What You Get”, “Queen of the Dagger” and a “The Shame” wide open on the guitar, which will later shine with a tapping while Frida Ståhl He gives us a classic print, with his foot on the monitor. The new album has brought other sounds to the band. They’re close to pop on “Gold”, for example, although it’ll sound grainier live. However, variety has always characterized a band that understood punk as something broad. Thus, in “Hurray”, they are reminiscent of AC/DC, with a riff that is closer to hard rock and that is just as captivating.

After this, Cecilia Boström takes a break. Her performance throughout the gig is overwhelming. She dances, jumps, leans, goes down the stairs, climbs them again, seeks the support of the arms of the rock to present herself as a figurehead. She sings while she does calisthenics. She is fascinating and never looks fake. But she is human. She needs to breathe. The longest digression comes with the interlude they use to introduce the band, which takes too long, but it is understandable because the physical effort is evident. During the presentation, Cecilia Boström decides that Håkan Sörle should continue without a cap, demonstrates the irony of the religious references on the record with a comment about Frida Ståhl’s shirt, which is actually an L7 shirt, and finally leaves from the Niclas Svensson Fund to the sound of “The One and Only” by Chesney Hawkes.

After all this, the singer flies over the heads of the respectable, while Håkan Sörle takes over and sings the catchy “Dig On”. Halfway through, he asks us to show the middle finger. After the aforementioned “Gold”, they travel back in time to play a favorite of the singer, as she herself confesses. It’s “It’s a Sin”, with that sentence that she opens and that seems to turn on a switch in your nervous system: “So you are the one that I’m supposed to be”. The more punk wink, for those of us who enjoyed its beginnings, remains. The proof: less than two minutes of instant vertigo with “Boredom Boredom Go Away!” They ask us to follow them, and we do, back to “Punk Rock Harbour”. Of course, faithful to their values, the hype penetrates when they close “Same Old Story” with a bang and the people come up with “You Got a Problem without Knowing It”. Even higher up comes Cecilia Boström who gets on the hype. People sing the chorus firmly, and see how difficult it is to pronounce so many words at such speed. The speed drops at the end, when the guitarist, who has recovered his cap, shows versatility and mastery, both on the instrument and on the vocal part, singing “Prisoners”.

It doesn’t take long for them to start a definitive and accelerated encore, for which Cecilia Boström changes her outfit, now wearing the outfit she appears in the video for “Gold”. She has regained her strength and is even doing the wheel while Håkan Sörle marks the pluck of “Tonight”. The effervescence is exalted with “Oddball” and they surprise by choosing that “Playing with Fire” that they re-recorded for a job with Filferro Records, adding the parts in Spanish. That is the chosen version: “Playing with Fire”. But they pour gasoline on the fire when they close with “Radio Rebelde” and the fists in the air are reproduced, the throats chant louder than ever.

They say goodbye together. They hug. They blow kisses. Frida Ståhl distributes setlists and meanwhile Patti Smith sounds behind with “People Have the Power”. And you feel rested, light in weight, but with the overwhelming awareness that reality awaits you again outside, the train tracks in the dark, the plastic in the ditch. It doesn’t matter, the aftertaste remains. The joy will be complete when we can see Korslagda Kukar live.