Cross-country swimming, Gregorio Paltrinieri drags the medley relay to world gold in Fukuoka!

The closing of the circle. A glow in the Italian night has come from body of water (turbid and hot) of the Seaside Momochi Beach Park of Fukuoka (Japan), site of the 2023 World Swimming Championships. The Italian team was missing gold in this world championship and, after the silver and bronze in the men’s 5 km, the finest metal came true in the medley relay.

In the 4x1500m the blue quartet got the first world success in this format and the third of the story, remembering the last seal of 2002 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. 21 years have passed since the last affirmation and this is a beautiful emotion for the whole open water group which had not started this Japanese adventure in the best way, given the performance in the 10 km.

The overall test was perfect. Barbara Pozzobonfor the first time in the relay, she managed to throw a good throw Geneva Taddeuccivery good at creating a minimum margin against the strongest teams on paper, Germany and Hungary.

It was then up to Dominic Acerenza come out with his progression, going back to the teams initially in front of all for having lined up the men or slightly changed the classic set-up of the female pair to precede the male one. Ending her mighty armful, the Lucan finished in second position, just a few seconds behind Australia and putting Gregorio Paltrinieri in a position to hit.

The action of the Carpigiano was that of the best days, nothing to be done for Kyle Lee, immediately hooked and passed by the Italian. Instead, the Magyar held out Bethlehem of David, hoping to take advantage of the slipstream and then play tricks on Greg in the sprint. However, it is difficult to take advantage of this due to the more agitated sea conditions of the other days.

In the end, the intense action of the blue also weakened the will of the Hungarian and thus the triumph materialized with the time trial of 1:10:31.2 before 4.1 Hungary and di 55.5 Australiawith Lee able to mock a naive in the final touch to the scoreboard Oliver Klemet, fourth at 55.7. German selection which was undoubtedly affected by the absence of Florian Wellbrockgold in the 5 and 10 km in Fukuoka, who has decided to approach the pool races, where Paltrinieri will also be, with an extra margin of rest, while Leonie Beck it didn’t make a difference as could be expected. Rounding out the top-5 was the Francearrived at 1:09.4.

Photo: LaPresse

