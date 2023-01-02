News from Zhejiang Online on January 2 (correspondent Liu Boyang and reporter Weng Yujun)Say goodbye to the old year and welcome the new year. With the continuous optimization and adjustment of epidemic prevention and control policies, inter-provincial and cross-border travel will pick up on New Year’s Day in 2023. In addition, more and more people have recovered after infection, and the “healing tour” in Yangkang on New Year’s Day is also quite popular.

inter-provincial travel,Cross-border travelpick up

Hangzhou ranks among the most popular tourist destinations

According to Ctrip’s report, compared with less than 40% of inter-provincial travel last year, nearly 60% of users choose inter-provincial travel during the New Year’s Day holiday. In addition, cross-border air ticket bookings on New Year’s Day increased by 145% year-on-year, and cross-border travel during the Spring Festival travel season was even more popular, with bookings increasing by more than 260% year-on-year.

Fliggy’s data also shows that orders for cross-province and cross-city travel on New Year’s Day accounted for nearly 80%, reaching the peak in nearly a year. This year’s New Year’s Day, Shanghai, Chengdu, Beijing, Sanya, Chongqing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, etc. have become popular travel destinations. At the same time, thanks to the optimization of the entry-exit policy, outbound tourism ushered in a “good start”, and the number of bookings for popular overseas tourist destinations during the New Year’s Day increased by more than 1.5 times year-on-year.

Avoiding peaks, cleansing, and maintaining health

New Year’s Day Yangkang “healing tour” became popular

Don’t get together, don’t gather, and the New Year’s Eve also has a different sense of ritual. Fliggy’s data shows that during New Year’s Day, the number of reservations for high-star hotels and country houses increased by more than 30%. It has also become one of the mainstream choices to go to fake hotels and characteristic homestays in the outer suburbs and nearby villages to have a ceremonial New Year’s Eve. .

This New Year’s Day, many “Yangkang” reward themselves with travel, and “healing travel” has become their favorite. In terms of destinations, southern and island cities with a warm climate and plenty of sunshine are hotter than previous years. Sanya, Zhuhai, Xishuangbanna, Dali, Xiamen, Haikou, Tengchong, Beihai and other cities near and south of the Tropic of Cancer have soared in popularity. Among them, the number of Ctrip air ticket bookings arriving in Xishuangbanna increased by 71% year-on-year, the largest increase. Fliggy’s data also shows that this year’s New Year’s Day tourist destinations such as Hainan, Guangdong, Fujian, and Macau that are “facing the sea and blooming in spring” are very popular.

Popular “Healing Destinations” The picture comes from Ctrip

“Chasing the Snowman” became the most beautiful boy

Zhejiang listed as Top 3 tourist destinations for ice and snow tourism

Some people take refuge from the cold, while others are willing to be “snowmen”. New Year’s Day coincides with the peak snow season. According to Fliggy’s data, popular ice and snow tourism products including keywords such as “skiing” and “ice and snow” have increased by more than 30%. Among them, Changbai Mountain in Jilin, Yabuli in Heilongjiang, and Chongli in Hebei have become the top three popular ice and snow tourism destinations. In addition, outdoor ski resorts such as Xiling Snow Mountain in Sichuan, Xuexiang in Heilongjiang, and Jiangjun Mountain in Xinjiang, as well as indoor ski resorts in Chongqing, Chengdu, Shaoxing and other places, are also good places for “snowman chasing”.

Where do people like ice and snow tourism the most? The answer is Southerners! Statistics show that Guangdong, Shanghai, and Zhejiang have become the top three tourist sources for ice and snow tourism. In addition, the ice and snow destinations in Zhejiang are also quite out of the circle. Among the top ten popular scenic spots in Zhejiang, Damingshan Wansongling Ski Resort, Yunshang Grassland Ski Resort, and Jiangnan Tianchi Ski Resort were selected. The enthusiasm for ice and snow in the post-Winter Olympics era is still high.

“Chasing the Sea” and “Chasing the Snowman” became the most beautiful children. The picture comes from Fliggy