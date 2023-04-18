Cross Tag Battle and others

Microsoft announced the titles today coming to Game Pass in the next 2 weeks, confirming the already announced Redfall e The Last Case of Benedict Fox Valheim to which are added titles such as BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle and other.

Below is the list of titles arrived or arriving for Console, Cloud e PC:

Minecraft Legends (Cloud, Console and PC) – available now

(Cloud, Console and PC) – available now Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly (Cloud, Console and PC) – April 20

(Cloud, Console and PC) – April 20 Medieval Dynasty (Xbox One) – April 20

(Xbox One) – April 20 Homestead Arcana (Cloud, PC e Xbox Series X|S) – 21 aprile

(Cloud, PC e Xbox Series X|S) – 21 aprile Cassette Beasts (PC) – April 26

(PC) – April 26 BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Special Edition (Cloud, Console and PC) – April 27

(Cloud, Console and PC) – April 27 The Last Case of Benedict Fox (Console and PC) – April 27

(Console and PC) – April 27 Redfall (Cloud, PC e Xbox Series X|S) – 2 maggio

We remind you that Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service which, at the cost of 9.99 euros per month, allows you to play freely and without limitations to all the titles included in the service, with new games being added every month. You can buy it from this page on the Microsoft Store, or make a single subscription to Game Pass + Live Gold + EA Play + Cloud Gaming con Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, purchasable from this page.