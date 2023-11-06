Crosses, crítica de Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U, Delete (2023)

When, in the midst of the reign of nu-metal, some musicians of the bastardized style swore that they were hyper-influenced by dark eighties electronic groups, one couldn’t help but think that they were doing it for pose, to distance themselves from a wave that had invaded everything and filled with medium-sized groups, big festivals and TV shows.

The only relevant and truly credible case when talking about this type of influence was that of Chino Moreno de Deftones. Band that together Korn y A LOT They are basically the only groups with soul left from that scene abused by record company executives.

Chino talked about his devotion to Depeche Mode, Duran Duran, The Smiths and The Cure among others and listening carefully, the characteristic traces of guys like Robert Smith or Morrissey could be seen in the anguish of his voice, beyond the obvious influence of Mike Patton or HR from Bad Brains.

Luckily for all fans of the “Chino Moreno tone” there is Crosseswho land at the end of 2023 with the solid “Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U, Delete”.

In this parallel group Chino shares tasks with Shaun Lopez from Far, both successfully distance themselves from the sound aesthetics of their main bands and give space to their obsessions with the electronic song of the 80s and the new romantic breezes since they released their debut album in 2014.

In this second album, the duo raises a list of songs that, without a conceptual objective, manage to form a spine run from end to end by a common good to many good albums: coherence.

The composition is not linear, but it works as if it were, the album has a defined atmosphere, a characteristic that results in excellent listenability.

It has a very good balance between blurred sounds and ultra-defined synthetics; This idea plus the moment of grace that Chino goes through as a melodist magnify the result.

“Ghost Ride” It brings the spirit of the most “industrialized” Depeche Mode in combination with a master vocal melody. Something similar happens with the cut “Light As a Feather”which is reminiscent of Sade and offers a base with trap-worthy hi hat patterns. “Found” is another example of high inspiration: the boys create a futuristic ballad in which the narrator longs to regain faith, struggling with stoic romanticism.

In the other corner of intentions, in the wasteland of the mysterious and the aggressive, appear “Pulseplagg”, “Natural Selection” e “Invisible Hand” all compositions that if passed through the filter of guitars and drums would possibly sound like perfect Deftones songs, although they are not needed at all.

The inclusion of El-P in “Big Youth” brings dynamics and flight, but the collaboration of Robert Smith in “Girls Float + Boys Cry” It seems like the element that gives meaning to everything that happens in this album. Smith and Moreno break their souls singing about loneliness and uncertainty. There is not much to do against the idea that what is sad is beautiful and, among other successes, that is why this album is a beauty.

Share this: Facebook

X

