[NTDTV, Beijing time, September 01, 2022]Hello everyone, I'm Tang Hao, how are you today.

Tangshan beating case prosecuted, is there any truth? Chinese drones harass Taiwan’s Kinmen, want to engage in conflict? What tricks does the CCP hide in its transnational pursuit of “Taiwan independence elements”?

The much-anticipated Tangshan beating case has finally made new progress. The CCP officially announced the results of the investigation, announced the indictment of a number of evil elements and local officials, and “refuted rumors” for a number of suspicious points. Is the truth really clarified? What basic doubts are still avoided? What are the overtones revealed by the CCP’s handling of the Tangshan case?

In addition, recently, Chinese drones have frequently harassed Kinmen, an outer island of Taiwan, and filmed videos and posted them on the Internet, making the local garrison unbearable. How should the Kinmen garrison counter? Is the CCP’s drone tactics just pure harassment, or is it hiding a bigger strategy against Taiwan? The CCP’s frequent military exercises and frequent disturbances to the garrison in Kinmen, what are the plans behind it? Discuss with you in this episode.

Today we want to talk to you about two topics:

Topic 1: The CCP’s drone harassment in Kinmen hides a new strategy for Taiwan

Topic 2: The suspects in the prosecution of the Tangshan assault case are unclear and the truth is not clear

Let’s look at the first topic first.

The CCP's drone harassment in Kinmen hides a new strategy for Taiwan

The Taiwan Strait these days can be said to be very lively. First, two U.S. Navy cruisers crossed the Taiwan Strait on August 28. This was the first time a U.S. warship passed through the Taiwan Strait after Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. Enter the Taiwan Strait once.

The Seventh Fleet also emphasized in the press release that the Taiwan Strait is “high seas”, and the United States maintains the right to freedom of navigation in accordance with the norms of international law. This is obviously a tit-for-tat response to the CCP’s recent attempt to “internalize” the Taiwan Strait.

On the same day, the CCP dispatched 8 military planes to harass Taiwan’s air defense identification zone, and also flew over the center line of the strait, which is to further promote the CCP’s so-called “the center line of the strait does not exist” argument; but unexpectedly, American military planes also appeared later. Now, an anti-submarine helicopter of the US military not only entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone, but also flew to the center line of the strait, forcing the aircraft to issue a warning.

Chinese military aircraft:

“I am the Chinese Air Force, you are approaching my airspace, leave immediately, or I will intercept it.”

The U.S. Air Force also responded to the Chinese side by saying that they maintain the right to free flight in accordance with the norms of international law. Fortunately, this aerial confrontation only developed to the stage of verbal battles, and there was no further friction between the two sides. However, this also shows that after the CCP launched a large-scale military exercise to intimidate Taiwan, the United States also began to use its actual military presence to intervene in the Taiwan Strait to maintain the status quo and balance between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait.

However, outside the Taiwan Strait, the situation in the entire East Asia region is also quite lively. For example, the US military and the Japanese Self-Defense Force are holding a large-scale joint military exercise in Japan. The code name of the exercise is “Eastern Shield”, and the object of the exercise is of course the CCP.

Moreover, starting from September 1st, Russia will also hold joint military exercises with the CCP, India and other countries in the Far East of Russia and the Sea of ​​Okhotsk and Sea of ​​Japan, that is, to the north of China and Japan. military exercise. Of course, the imaginary enemies of the Sino-Russian military exercise are of course the United States and Japan.

In other words, the entire Northeast Asia region will become a training ground for the confrontation between the United States and China in the coming week. Of course, these military exercises are unlikely to trigger a real war, but in Taiwan, the CCP has already started a planned provocative and aggressive action against Taiwan.

In recent days, drones from China have been flying into the airspace of Kinmen Island, taking aerial photos and harassing Taiwan’s garrison in Kinmen. Then the aerial videos of these drones were uploaded on the Chinese network, with some The sarcastic words were used to create an embarrassing image of Taiwan’s military as “helpless” and “helpless”, and then these videos were circulated overseas. In fact, this drone harassment is a “dual tactic” launched by the CCP against Taiwan.

First of all, on the surface, this is the CCP’s “cognitive warfare” against Taiwan. On the one hand, this can be used to make negative propaganda against Taiwan and overseas people, making Taiwan’s military too weak and unable to respond to any provocations from the CCP. and attacks, so as to create dissatisfaction and distrust of the military within Taiwan. From the perspective of the CCP, it is to use cognitive warfare to attack the enemy’s morale and divide the enemy from within.

On the other hand, these videos can also be used to propaganda against the Chinese people, propaganda that the defense of Taiwan’s military is very empty, and that a mere drone can break through the defense line and make them overwhelmed, thus propagating that Taiwan is unbearable. In one blow, the strength of the communist army completely defeated Taiwan.

Secondly, if you look at these drone harassment from a deeper perspective, you will find that this is the CCP’s usual “gray zone” strategy of “using the people’s Tibetan army”, that is, using civilian identity to hide the essence of military operations, pretending It is a civilian-use drone that flew to Kinmen to harass the Taiwanese military, while reconnaissance of Kinmen’s military intelligence.

Let’s think about it, are these drones really operated by ordinary Chinese people? I’m afraid not. If the general public wants to play drones in military sensitive areas along the coast, they will definitely be investigated and held accountable first. What’s more, these drones also deliberately flew to the location of Taiwan’s garrison to harass and shoot at close range. If there is no support or order from the CCP behind it, who would dare to do this? Therefore, these drones should be espionage tools used by the CCP as packaging and cover. Why do you want to do this?

1. Harassing Taiwan, disrupting the military’s morale

First, UAVs can harass Taiwan, disrupt the military’s morale, and at the same time reconnaissance local military intelligence in Kinmen.

2. Attacking the Taiwan military with entrained weapons

Second, UAVs can carry weapons, such as biological or chemical weapons, to attack the Taiwan military when necessary.

3. Force Taiwan’s military to counterattack and launch cross-strait military friction

Third, the CCP can use drones to provoke the Taiwan military, forcing the Taiwan military to launch countermeasures, such as shooting down drones. Then, the CCP can claim that these drones are military equipment, and Taiwan’s attack on military drones is regarded as an attack on the Chinese military, and then use this reason as an excuse to launch a small-scale military friction against Taiwan. This is the so-called “grey area” tactic.

To put it bluntly, the “grey area” is to harass you as a private person first, eat whales and cut sausages at you, and make you unbearable. When you can’t take it anymore and fight back with military means, then I can openly claim that I am a victim, or that I want to protect my people, so I can also attack you with military means, so that I can turn the initiative into Passive and rationalize their own military aggression. That’s how Russia invaded Ukraine, right?

For example, the Taiwan military began to launch flares to drive away the drones in the past two days; but Hu Xijin, the former editor-in-chief of the Times, immediately jumped out and launched a “gray area” threat. Humans and machines could trigger a war. Of course, what Lao Hu said is no longer credible, but behind his words, what is revealed is the CCP’s “gray area” offensive thinking towards Taiwan.

Fortunately, many experts in Taiwan have seen this breach and suggested that the military can adopt “passive air defense weapons”, such as air defense balloons or drone signal jamming guns.

As long as high-power electromagnetic interference waves are emitted to the drone, the remote control signal of the drone can be overwhelmed, and the drone will be forced to land on the spot or fly back to the original take-off location. Of course, such an approach will be relatively mild, instead of directly using military attacks to fight back, it can reduce the probability of military conflict between the two sides.

However, in addition to gray area tactics, Taiwan should also pay attention to the new legal battle that the CCP recently launched. Huo Zhengxin, a professor at China University of Political Science and Law, declared in a CCTV program on the 26th that the CCP has legal jurisdiction over overseas “Taiwan independence elements”, and can issue overseas arrest warrants. by law.

Well, this statement is equivalent to the CCP’s public declaration that they have a “judicial long arm” that can be extended to any overseas country with judicial cooperation to arrest “Taiwan independence elements” in their eyes. This can be said to be the CCP’s most daring legal battle in the past few years. The purpose is of course to intimidate the Taiwanese people, not just Taiwan independence people, but any Taiwanese who oppose the CCP, so it is also a kind of psychological warfare.

We know that the “Fugitive Offenders Ordinance” that Hong Kong originally wanted to pass is also called the “Send to China Ordinance”, and the current Hong Kong National Security Law has such a “judicial long arm” jurisdiction. As long as anyone comes to Hong Kong, as long as the CCP wants to arrest You can arrest you and transfer to the mainland for trial. But can the long arm of the CCP’s judicial system really be replicated in other overseas countries? I’m afraid it will be difficult.

First, the whole world knows that the CCP is a government that does not care about human rights and the rule of law, so the countries that will really cooperate with the CCP to arrest “Taiwan independence elements” may only be those dictatorial countries that are in sympathy with the CCP, or are supported by the CCP. Only backward countries will cooperate and follow suit. Because they all have to rely on the CCP to support them, they have to wag their tails at the CCP.

Second, at present, the international community expresses high support for Taiwan and is on high alert to the CCP. If any country does arrest Taiwanese and hand them over to the CCP, it will inevitably attract condemnation from the international community, or joint sanctions and joint isolation. In this way, the country will lose more than its gains and lose a lot because of its smallness.

Therefore, this time, the CCP’s slogan of “overseas judicial long arm” through scholars is actually a bit of a legal battle of reciprocity. However, the CCP is now launching a gray area tactic of drones and a legal battle to arrest people across borders. These measures , I think reveals several important signals:

Signal 1: Exploring the tactical space against Taiwan and tying Taiwan to improve the odds of winning

First, the CCP is trying to figure out what new tactical space and means of putting pressure on Taiwan after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Improve the odds of winning against the United States and Japan.

Signal 2: Mixed pressure from the three wars weakened the anti-communist mass base

Second, the CCP wants to further exert pressure through a combination of cognitive warfare, psychological warfare and legal warfare, forcing more Taiwanese to feel helpless or powerless, and can only turn to the CCP, thereby weakening Taiwan’s mass base against the CCP. A certain degree of invincibility.

Signal 3: Create small military frictions to win and consolidate Xi’s status

Third, the CCP may want to create small, short-term cross-strait military frictions on outlying islands or at sea, and achieve a small victory, which can further increase the fear of Taiwanese people’s hearts, and at the same time, it can also promote domestic propaganda that Xi Jinping can “unify China”. Thus consolidating his political status after the 20th National Congress.

By the way, as for the issue of drone harassment, in fact, the garrison in Kinmen can consider placing a large number of “CCP forbidden words” in the local area, for example, using a large number of banners that read “Heaven destroys the CCP”, “Down with the Communist Party”, “Freedom”. Democracy and reunification of China” and “400 million people quit the CCP team”, etc., or write a list of the CCP’s powerful and corrupt families, I believe this will help reduce the harassment of drones.

Because even if they come to shoot, they will have to hang a lot of mosaics on the video when they go back. This kind of video will make the Chinese people more curious, what is the sensitive and taboo thing in Kinmen that makes the party so afraid, and then the Taiwan military will stop Posting these slogans on the Internet can not only achieve the effect of “anti-propaganda war”, but may also give the opportunity to retire without fighting. “Crossroads of the World“

Topic 2: The suspects in the prosecution of the Tangshan assault case are unclear and the truth is not clear

We mentioned in the last episode that the Ministry of Public Security of the Communist Party of China is vigorously promoting the so-called “safe China“, but it cannot even give the whereabouts of the four victims of the Tangshan beating case. Just after I finished speaking, on August 29, the CCP announced the indictment of 28 people involved in this case.

However, the party media CCTV also made a special report for 11 minutes, obviously to “refute the rumor” of this case, but ah, you can see that this news is not so much a report as a report. Calling it propaganda, it is a typical party media posing for a propaganda film. Every police officer and official interviewed would memorize the manuscript and read it to reporters according to the script, which is very blunt.

Moreover, although the report finally allowed Miss Wang, the most severely beaten victim, to be interviewed, but she only had an over-the-shoulder background, with her back to the camera, and her voice was altered, making it impossible for everyone to compare the real and the fake. So after all, is this interviewee the victim of Miss Wang? Is what she said the truth of the incident at the time, or was it a script given by the party? We have no way of knowing.

I went back and watched the surveillance video of the Tangshan beating case. Although this video is not the complete story of the incident, I counted it from the screen and found that this girl Wang was hit on the head by the suspect at least 15 times. Four times, he was beaten with his fists, three times he was smashed with a wine bottle, and eight times he was kicked or stepped on with his feet.

This way of playing is actually beating people to death. Even if people are not disfigured, they are likely to have serious concussions and cerebral hemorrhage, which is very dangerous. But in the end, the official gave a “minor injury level two”. Does the minor injury level two need to be hospitalized for nearly a month before being discharged from the hospital? I don’t know if you believe this, but I can’t believe it.

Moreover, the entire special report lasted for 11 minutes, but the introduction about the Tangshan beating case took less than five minutes, so the focus was shifted to the main suspect Chen Mouzhi and the evil gang behind him, and other cases were introduced. This is also very hasty, and there are still many doubts that have not been explained.

For example, what does the owner of the barbecue restaurant have to do with the main suspect? Why are they so close? What role did Ma Aijun, director of the Lubei Branch of the Public Security Bureau, play in this case? Where were others at the time of the incident? Are there any higher-level officials colluding with these underworld forces?These are all doubts that the party media did not say.

However, it is worth noting that in the CCTV report, images of other victims appeared. For about 10 seconds, the clothes of these girls were indeed similar to those of the people who were beaten in the barbecue restaurant, but their faces were Mosaic was hit, so there is no way to make further comparisons. I don’t know if this was a live video from the hospital at that time, or if the party media arranged for it to be shot afterwards.

Anyway, I have a few observations about the CCP’s handling of this case:

1. The CCP maintains stability to cover up the truth that China has lost its skill

First, the CCP has become quite skilled in covering up major social cases for stability maintenance and publicity and whitewashing, and China is losing the truth more and more. For example, in last year’s Zhengzhou flood and the Tangshan beating case, we can no longer see the original truth and facts. We can only passively use the official account given by the CCP and pick up some fragmentary outflow information to piece together the incident. .

In other words, the CCP almost controls the discourse power of all events in China, controls the memory of the Chinese people, and controls the writing of history. Today’s China is getting closer and closer to the “Oceania” described in the “1984” book.

2. The CCP uses this case to maintain public stability and pave the way for Xi’s re-election

Second, the CCP elected to announce the investigation results of this case after the Beidaihe Conference and before the 20th National Congress. The reason is to use this case before the 20th National Congress to maintain social stability, to prosecute several local officials to win the hearts of the people, and to promote the Party’s “Selfless” and “self-correction” are also propaganda that under the leadership of Xi Jinping, China has become a “safe China“, so Xi Jinping is eligible for re-election.

3. Politics first, then society and power over the people

Third, the CCP did not disclose the case until after the Beidaihe meeting, which also shows that the Beijing authorities’ logic is to first settle the conflicts at the top of the party and stabilize the political aspect, and then stabilize the social aspect. In other words, in the CCP’s thinking, it doesn’t matter what happens to the people, the most important thing is the power and politics in the hands of CCP officials.

What is the truth of this Tangshan beating case, it is very likely that there will be no answer. But more and more Chinese people may have the answer to what the CCP government is like.

Okay, that’s all for today, thank you for watching, we’ll see you next time.

