There were so many people crammed into the hold of the boat that left Turkey and then sank off the coast of Crotone, at least 150 migrants, that the two smugglers “who managed the crowd made us go up to breathe and then let us go under the boat”. To tell the investigators about it, as shown in the minutes of the detention order viewed by beraking latest news, is one of the survivors heard yesterday in the Cara di Capo Rizzuto, where the survivors of the shipwreck on Sunday morning are housed. The man reported what happened to investigators investigating the tragedy that cost the lives of 64 people, with dozens missing. Three smugglers arrested.

The man also gives a description of one of the smugglers arrested and taken to prison yesterday: “He was a Turk who had a tattoo on his right cheekbone”, “he didn’t drive but gave orders to the other crew members. He was always seated”. “Then there were two Pakistanis, one who managed the transfer from Izmir to the first boat,” said the survivor heard by the Judicial Police.

“AFTER DEPARTURE, THE BOAT HAD ENGINE FAILURE, THE BOSS WAS A TATTOOED TURKISH”

Another survivor recounts: “I left Syria in 2015 to reach Turkey where I lived for eight years. I lived in a city in Turkey working as a floor and bricklayer. After so many unsuccessful attempts to get to Italy where I was arrested, on this last occasion, via Facebook I contacted one Abo Naser, a Palestinian I met through a friend who organized this trip”. “The departure was from Izmir – he continues as stated in the minutes viewed by beraking latest news – To get to Izmir I was in a house in Istanbul where I and others hid for one night. Arrived in Izmir at night on a truck with another 130 people, I met a Pakistani who then embarked until arriving in Italy. This person impressed me because he caught my nephew filming with his cell phone and scolded him, to the point that I had a fight with him”.

“From here we walked for about three hours in a wood until we arrived at a beach. They gathered us all in one place and we waited a bit until someone sent the boat over with a light signal. It has arrived a first boat and we were made to go on. Once the journey began, after a few hours the boat had a breakdown and the staff and the crew sent a second boat to arrive on which we were made to go on”. The second boat “arrived with four people on board”. “The second boat was driven by a Turk and a Syrian. I remember that the Syrian was of a robust build and was also a mechanic. Then there was also another Turk who had a tattoo on his right cheekbone who didn’t drive but gave orders to the whole boat. He seemed like a sort of boss to me because he gave orders to the others. Then there were two Pakistanis”.

“THE BOAT BROKEN, THE SMUGGLER ESCAPE ON AN RUBBER”

“About four hours before the boat hit, one of the two Pakistanis went down to the hold and told us that after three hours we would arrive at our destination. He came back an hour before the crash, telling us to take our luggage and get ready to get off that we were almost there. Suddenly the engine started to smoke, there was a lot of smoke and the smell of burnt oil”. “People in the hold began to suffocate and climb up – says yet another survivor in the reports viewed by beraking latest news – I had time to grab my nephew and climb on deck after which the boat broke apart and the water started to go in. When I went up without going back down there were about 120 people including women and children”.

At that point, the detectives ask him what the smugglers did. Here is the answer: “I saw that the Syrian and two Turks inflated a dinghy and ran away. I didn’t see what the Turk did with the tattoo on his cheekbone because I thought I’d save my nephew”.

“They wanted us to land in the night to circumvent the checks”

“The agreements were that they would have landed us safely on the mainland in Italy and for this need they would have waited for February 26, as it being Sunday and the forecast was for rough seas, it would have been unlikely to encounter checks by Italian patrol boats”. “I want to underline that when the boat was stopped, we migrants complained to them because we were afraid of the sea conditions and we wanted rescuers to be called, but the same 4 crew members, to reassure us, initially showed us the iPad depicting the route and the distance from our position to the mainland, specifying that they wanted to spend those hours in order to be able to land us in the middle of the night to evade police controls – the survivor says again – At this point I remember having looked at my phone and it was 21 on February 25. I also understood that when the 4 were talking to each other they also had the intention of wanting to take the boat back to Turkey. We resumed navigation and after about 7 hours we arrived near the coast. Not even on this occasion, no one, although we had asked him, he called for help”.

“WOODEN BOAT WAS CRUISING, WE WET WET WITH DIESEL DURING THE CROSSING”

“The second boat we boarded during the crossing, after the engine failure of the first in resin, was in worse condition because it was made of wood and seemed decidedly dilapidated and had no seats. Among other things, many of us had asked to move from where we were placed, as there were pools of fuel of the diesel type, which the engine leaked and when the boat moved sideways, people got wet with diesel”. This is what another survivor of Sunday’s shipwreck recounts.