Vittorio Aloi, who commands the Coast Guard of the Calabrian city: “Why didn’t we go out? This is not the case, you should know the agreements at ministerial level. The procedures often emanate from the Interior Ministry”. The prosecutor excludes an investigation for hit and miss but underlines: “Frontex should be rethought: it is a flawed system that translates into an ‘I go, you go'”

The sea was force 4 – and not force 7 as repeated throughout the day on Sunday – and the Coast Guard had all the naval means to intervene safely, but operated according to the rules of engagement. That is, it did not intervene because there has never been an alarm for a mission search and rescue, which means “search and retrieve”. The commander of the Crotone harbor master’s office is said to be “tested humanly but professionally in order”. Victor Aloi, who speaks for the first time since the morning of the massacre and does so in the hours in which the Coast Guard ended up inside all the main question marks of the Crotone shipwreck. From the words he spoke in the meeting with the press, a little nervousness shines through: “Why didn’t we go out? – he wonders – This is not the case. You should know the plans, the agreements that exist at ministerial level. Our rules of engagement are one very complex reconstruction, not to be done for press articles. There would be a need to specify many things on how the device for plotting migrants works, from when they arrive in territorial waters to who then have to be escorted or welcomed: the operations are carried out by the Gdf until they become Sar. In this case the dynamics need to be checked“. Unfortunately Aloi does not better explain the “reconstruction” that the press could have decided whether “complex” or not. However, he specifies that the rules of engagement he speaks of – which “it would take too long to specify what they are” – are “often rules that do not emanate from the ministry to which I belong, they emanate from that of the Interior”.

In any case, a fixed point set by the commander is that the Coast Guard reports that “Sunday the sea was force 4 but larger patrol boats they could have sailed with too sea ​​force 8. Didn’t we get any alarms? I repeat, now there is a intricate speech of reconstruction of facts whose conclusions I cannot and cannot afford to anticipate because we have not even arrived there. We are redoing the whole path of the facts and then we will report to the judicial authority”. Aloi’s displeasure, understandably, stems from reading in the newspapers, who say – he underlines – “that we didn’t do the rescue”. “We understand that you can save 100,000 but then it’s that one kid or child or family you can’t save that makes your job seem useless – the officer vents – It’s not about bureaucracy and any experience can be treasured . We will see at the end of the investigations that are not only criminal but also internal and administrative. I’m tried humanly but professionally I’m fine”. As known, the Prosecutor of Crotone has opened an investigation but – specifies Aloi – “it’s not about us, it’s about the trend of the facts in general. If and when we are called to give our version, documents in hand, phone call scams, communications that there have been, we will report. For now we have not been asked for material nor have we been called up”.

In an interview with Republicthe prosecutor Joseph Capoccia confirmed the lack of intervention by the Coast Guard after the vessel had been sighted (on Saturday evening) by the European agency Frontex, and after a patrol boat of the Guardia di Finanza had already gone out to look for her. “Yes, it’s true, no one has ever declared a Sar event for this boat and therefore a search and rescue operation never started. We will rebuild everything but it makes me angry, as a family man, as a citizen, to think that maybe something could be done to save those people.” Capoccia ruled out the possibility of contesting the hypothesis of omission of aid. For the magistrate “the role of Frontex should really be rethought. I think a broken system is emerging, where everyone does their thing, but which in the end results in a ‘I’m going, or you‘ which can lead to tragic situations like this.” The prosecutor is currently proceeding to homocide e culpable disaster e facilitation of irregular immigration.

After further operations to locate the bodies, the number of victims rose to 67, 16 of whom were minors. Wednesday morning on the beach Picket fence of Cutro the body of a little girl was found, while the night before the rescuers recovered those of a man in his thirties and another child of presumed age between seven and ten years old. The bodies were all transported to the Crotone sports hall for identification, while the survivors are heard with summary information from the magistrates. At the moment the identity of has been reconstructed 28 verses: these are 25 Afghans, a Pakistani, a Palestinian and a Syrian. The mortuary chamber was opened at the Palasport at 9: hundreds of citizens and all the mayors of the area, wearing the tricolor band, lined up to pay homage to the victims.

On the matter, the government convened and then canceled – with a phone call to accredited reporters – a press conference at Palazzo Chigi on the subject of drought which was supposed to be attended by Transport Minister Matteo Salvini, on whom the Coast Guard depends, among others. In the same hours, with a note, the deputy premier railed against the reconstruction of the holes in the relief efforts: “Not a word against the real perpetrators of the massacre (i.e. human traffickers), but insults and mud against the Coast Guard and myself. I find shameful that leftist newspapers unload the blame on women and men in uniform, moreover in a delicate moment of anarchist threats to the institutions. I’m used to lies against me, but I do not accept infamy on those who have always saved human lives through enormous efforts and sacrifices ”, he attacks. And she threatens lawsuits: “Helping those in difficulty is not a choice but a duty: it’s crazy and grossly offensive imagine that someone wanted to kill people. Solidarity with the 10,200 women and men of the Coast Guard. We will protect ourselves in the appropriate places”.