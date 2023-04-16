Home » Crowd at the border crossing in Gradiška | Info
At the Gradiška border crossing, the frequency of vehicles exiting Bosnia and Herzegovina has been increased, it was announced by the Automobile Association of Republika Srpska.

Source: HAK

You can follow the situation at the border crossing live on THIS LINK.

At other border crossings, there is occasionally an increased frequency of vehicles, but there are no longer delays.

Traffic on most roads takes place on predominantly wet and damp pavements, and there is an increased risk of landslides on sections in cuts.

(Srna)

See also  Nobel Prize for Physics to Giorgio Parisi, to the German Hasselmann and to the Japanese Manabe

