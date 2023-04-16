Crowd at the border crossing in Gradiška | Info

At the Gradiška border crossing, the frequency of vehicles exiting Bosnia and Herzegovina has been increased, it was announced by the Automobile Association of Republika Srpska.

At other border crossings, there is occasionally an increased frequency of vehicles, but there are no longer delays.

Traffic on most roads takes place on predominantly wet and damp pavements, and there is an increased risk of landslides on sections in cuts.

