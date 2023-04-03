“I greet all of you, Romans and pilgrims, especially those who have come from afar. I thank you for your participation and also for your prayers, which you have intensified in recent days. Thank you very much!”. When Pope francesco pronounced these words at the Angelus, recited in St. Peter’s Square at the end of the Palm Sunday mass, the 60,000 faithful present gave a thunderous applause. An eloquent sign of great affection for Bergoglio after the days of apprehension over his sudden hospitalization at the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome due to an infectious bronchitis.

Francis wanted to preside over the procession of the Palms, traveling the journey from the obelisk in the square to the churchyard in the popemobile, and the mass, while Cardinal Leonardo Sandri, sub-dean of the College of Cardinals, celebrated at the altar. The Pope, just 24 hours after his resignation from Gemelli, appeared in good shape. At the end of the mass, he stopped to greet, in his wheelchair, all the cardinals present in the churchyard and then, aboard the popemobile, the faithful in St. Peter’s Square. Among the concelebrants was the archbishop George Ganswein, former secretary of Benedict XVI, who, in a recent interview with Corriere della Sera, declared: “I believe many cardinals would have lived well if Angelo Scola had been Pope”. And he explained that for a cardinal to live well in a pontificate “means feeling in harmony not only externally, but also internally”. At the end of the celebration, the prelate told ilfattoquotidiano.it: “I haven’t seen the interview, but they told me it was bad.”

At the Angelus, as has become tradition, the Pope did not miss a thought for the war in Europe: “I address a blessing to the Caravan of Peace which has left Italy in recent days for theUkraine, promoted by various associations: Pope John XXIII, FOCSIV, Pro Civitate Christiana, Pax Christi and others. Together with basic necessities, they bring the closeness of the Italian people to the martyred Ukrainian people, and today they offer olive branches, a symbol of Christ’s peace. We join this gesture with prayer, which will be more intense during the days of Holy Week”. In his homily, Francis focused on the abandonment of Jesus on the cross. “The verb ‘abandon’ in the Bible – explained Bergoglio – is strong; appears in moments of extreme pain: in failed loves, rejected and betrayed; in rejected and aborted children; in situations of repudiation, widowhood and orphanhood; in exhausted marriages, in exclusions that deprive of social ties, in oppression of injustice and in the solitude of illness: in short, in the most drastic lacerations of ties”. And she added: “Brothers and sisters, today this is not a show. Everyone, listening to the abandonment of Jesus, each of us say to himself: for me”.

Bergoglio also underlined that “Christ forsaken moves us to seek him and to love him in the abandoned. Because in them there are not only those in need, but there is him, Jesus forsaken, the one who saved us by descending to the depths of our human condition. He is with each of them, abandoned until their death… I think of that so-called ‘street’ man, a German, who died under the colonnade, alone, abandoned. He is Jesus for each of us. Many need our closeness, many abandoned. I too need Jesus to caress me and draw near to me, and for this I go to find him in the abandoned, in the lonely. He wants us to take care of the brothers and sisters who most resemble him, him in the extreme act of pain and loneliness”.

“Today, dear brothers and sisters, – added Francis – there are many ‘abandoned Christs‘. There are whole peoples exploited and left to their own devices; there are poor people who live at the crossroads of our streets and whose eyes we don’t have the courage to cross paths with; there are migrants who are no longer faces but numbers; there are rejected inmates, people cataloged as a problem. But there are also many invisible, hidden abandoned Christs who are discarded with white gloves: unborn children, elderly people left alone – it could be your father, your mother perhaps, grandfather, grandmother, abandoned in geriatric institutions -, sick people who have not been visited , disabled people ignored, young people who feel a great emptiness inside without anyone really listening to their cry of pain. And they find no other way than suicide. Today’s abandoned. Today’s Christs. Jesus forsaken – concluded the Pope – asks us to have eyes and a heart for the abandoned”.

