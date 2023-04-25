Crowd on the Gazelle | Info

Because of the rain in Belgrade, there are big traffic jams.

Source: Naxi cameras/screenshot

A rainy morning traditionally also means big crowds on the streets of Belgrade, thus long queues have formed on key sections. Mosta Gazela is the place with the most vehicles this morning, and that’s in the direction of the city. The situation on the other bridges is also currently bad, but not to that extent, so we advise drivers to find alternative routes so as not to stand still.

Source: Naxi cameras/screenshot

According to photos and videos from New Belgrade, the situation on the highway in this part of the city is such that vehicles are moving but slowly. Of the other streets, Kneza Miloš is the slowest, where cars are passing by, while on Brankovo ​​most, it is slowed down in the direction of the city. Traffic is barely moving in Takovska Street and on Nikola Pašića Square, on 27. Marta Street in the direction of the city center, there are buses, people are nervous because they cannot get to their desired destination. The situation is no better at Trg Slavija, where crowds form at the roundabout.

