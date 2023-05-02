Home » Crowds at the Dobrakovo and Gostun border crossings Info
Kilometer-long columns were formed at the Dobrakovo and Gostun border crossings.

Source: RINA.RS

At the border crossings between Serbia and Montenegro during the afternoon hours there was a collapse in traffic. Kilometer-long columns of vehicles were formed on Dobrakovo and Gostunand drivers wait for half an hour to continue their journey.

We stand in line for almost 40 minutes, there is no movement. Honestly, we expected it because it was crowded when we arrived. We chose today to enjoy the sea, then to go home in the afternoon and now we were greeted by chaos,” says driver Ivan Milenković, who found himself in a long line.

At the Jabuka border crossing, near Pljevlja, there is less traffic congestion. Traffic intensity has also increased on the Miloš Veliki highway. The situation is aggravated by the works being carried out in the Šarani tunnel on the section from Preljina to Ljig.

(WORLD/RINA)

