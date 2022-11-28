In the early morning of the 27th, it was reported that a large number of people in Shanghai took to the streets and shouted “Communist Party, step down!” The police dispatched a large number of police officers to suppress it and blocked the network signal. (Image source: video screenshot)

[Look at China News, November 27, 2022](See comprehensive report by Chinese reporter Li Xiaokui) A fire broke out in a residential building in Urumqi, Xinjiang on the 24th. The outside world questioned the local government’s excessive epidemic prevention and hindered disaster relief. In the end, 10 people were killed, but there were rumors on the Internet 44 people were buried in the fire cave. This incident triggered a strong backlash from the local people, and the dissatisfaction accumulated over the past few days broke out and spread to other places. In the early morning of the 27th,ShanghaiA large number of people took to the streets to support Urumqi, they shouted “communist party, step down! “The police immediately dispatched a large number of police officers to suppress and block network signals.

Following the long-term extreme blockade of various parts of China and a building fire in Urumqi, Xinjiang, the anger of the Chinese people has finally been ignited. After heated discussions on the Internet, people in Xinjiang took to the streets on the 26th to protest the CCP’s disregard of human life. Follow-up reports also spread on the Internet in Qingtangwan Community, Haiding, Beijing, and Aibo Sixth Village, Tianshan West Road, Minhang District, Shanghai, and other places. People also shouted for the official “unblocking”, and Chinese college students also joined the ranks of protests.

In the early morning of the 27th, it was reported on the Internet that many people in Shanghai also gathered on the local “Urumqi Road” to protest. Although the mainland network management once deleted the live broadcast of netizens on IG, some clips can still be seen on Twitter. Related posts It is also marked in “Urumqi”. In addition to the video in support of Xinjiang, there are also multiple videos showing many young people shouting “Communist Party, step down!” Some people also said “oppose communism”, “oppose dictatorship”, “no nucleic acid, freedom! Apology, apology , I want to apologize”, etc.

Shanghai Supplementary Video

Around 8:00 at the intersection of Changshu Road and Wuyuan Road

People read the slogan of Sitong Bridge, and then some people read the constitution pic.twitter.com/1q6mTfWu5V — Teacher Li is not your teacher (@whyyoutouzhele) November 27, 2022

These images echoed on the Internet, and netizens said, “The people are shouting for the Communist Party to step down! This is the most radical slogan so far”, “If this is really Shanghai, then I underestimate the bloodiness of Shanghai people”, “It’s so shocking, they didn’t do it for I am for my compatriots thousands of miles away”, “Compared to Urumqi, Xinjiang, who still holds a red flag and sings the national anthem. The simple and clear appeal of Shanghai is what the Turkish Communist Party fears the most”, “Everyone understands that if they are allowed to block and control them arbitrarily, Today the tragedy in Urumqi will happen in Shanghai!”

Some netizens also shared images of protesters confronting the police. It can be seen that some policemen asked people who laid flowers for the victims of the Urumqi fire, “Who organized this event?” According to reports, the police subsequently narrowed the encirclement and arrested people, threatening the protesters to sue them for “picking quarrels and provoking troubles.” The protesters loudly asked the police to “serve the people” and “Are you the people’s police?”

Intersection of Urumqi Middle Road and Anfu Road, Shanghai

someone was arrested pic.twitter.com/N8VqdqFeFi — Teacher Li is not your teacher (@whyyoutouzhele) November 27, 2022

According to the latest online news, some Chinese netizens provided that the Chinese Communist Party police dispatched a large number of police forces to clear the scene on the afternoon of the 27th. Multiple online videos showed that the local government mobilized a large number of police forces to surround the intersection of Anfu Road, and later stepped forward to signal the video shooter and others to leave as soon as possible. But in the video, citizens can be heard saying, “Oh my god, these are plainclothes, why are you doing this (violently arresting people)? My God!”

Supplementing previous crowds shouting slogans at the Wuyuan section of Changshu Road

don’t lie want dignity

Not Cultural Revolution, Reform

No leader wants votes

Don’t be a slave, be a citizen

In the second half of the video, it seems to be shouting “step down”, but I can’t confirm it. I hope some netizens can provide supplementary information. pic.twitter.com/lw1Qmq4D9w — Teacher Li is not your teacher (@whyyoutouzhele) November 27, 2022

Some netizens also reposted the pictures taken by Shanghai residents. Someone photographed a large number of white anti-riot vehicles with the word “AU” parked on the streets of Shanghai. In the video, the people couldn’t help exclaiming, “What is this? Oh….”

Shanghai Supplementary Video

Some netizens photographed a large number of white anti-riot vehicles with AU written on them parked on the streets of Shanghai. pic.twitter.com/vrXDTFgN1y — Teacher Li is not your teacher (@whyyoutouzhele) November 27, 2022

Twitter netizen “Ms. Li is not your teacher” mentioned in a video that some people posted a “white paper” on a tree on Urumqi Road at around 7:00 p.m. Unexpectedly, they were immediately arrested by the police. The crowd was dissatisfied with being arrested for “just pasting a blank piece of paper”. They excitedly shouted at the police, “Let me go! Let me go! You bastards!” But the police turned a deaf ear .

supplementary video

At about 19:00, someone pasted a white paper on a tree in Urumqi Road, Shanghai, and was arrested by the police 15 seconds later. The crowd expressed their dissatisfaction and gathered together to call for release. In the video, someone could be heard yelling, “It’s just pasting a blank sheet of paper,” but the police did not respond. a paragraph. pic.twitter.com/5hZRrJ4Hsh — Teacher Li is not your teacher (@whyyoutouzhele) November 27, 2022

Previously, the police clearance video pic.twitter.com/kSj1pF8FgZ — Teacher Li is not your teacher (@whyyoutouzhele) November 27, 2022

Most recent video received so far

Someone was arrested at the scene, and the crowd shouted to let them go pic.twitter.com/vvs4e9jJF5 — Teacher Li is not your teacher (@whyyoutouzhele) November 27, 2022

In another video, a group of people gathered near the intersection of Changshu Road and Anfu Road, shouting slogans such as “Don’t nucleic acid, get freedom,” “Don’t lie, get dignity,” “Don’t want leaders, get votes,” and “Don’t be slaves, be citizens.” In the picture, many people can be seen holding up white papers.

At the intersection of Wuyuan Road in Shanghai, people held signs and blank papers and sang the national anthem pic.twitter.com/xeZmzXYkcv — Teacher Li is not your teacher (@whyyoutouzhele) November 27, 2022

Later, some netizens responded to related tweets saying, “Just left the scene, the police robbed the mobile phone, deleted many videos and pictures,… These young people in Shanghai are bloody and hopeful. The police arrested a few people.”

It is worth mentioning that on the evening of the 27th, Chinese netizens witnessed that the local government decided to remove the “Urumqi Middle Road” street sign, suspected of fearing that the people would continue to gather and protest. According to the photos attached by the netizens, workers in uniforms were carrying them away. blue and white street sign.

Netizens later reposted the video taken by the people at the scene. It can be seen that several staff members are carrying the “Urumqi Middle Road” road sign, but they suspected that someone was recording the video, so they covered the text on the road sign. Abandoned next to a construction site. After the news came out, netizens couldn’t help but lament that this is a modern version of “deception”.

Suddenly, the road sign on Urumqi Middle Road in Shanghai was urgently removed pic.twitter.com/byn0Vldv6v — Teacher Li is not your teacher (@whyyoutouzhele) November 27, 2022

At present, many netizens commented on Twitter on overseas social platforms, saying, “The people are the country, and fighting the country is what it is.” The tax money is against the wishes of the people, ironic”, “I wonder if the police gathered together will not spread the epidemic.”, “Is this for the people?”, “The good show hasn’t started yet… It’s really God destroying the CCP!”

