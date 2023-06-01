Crows attack people in Sarajevo | Info

These days, crow attacks on citizens in Sarajevo Canton have become more frequent, and among those who have the most problems with these birds are the residents of Alipašino Polje and Dobrinja in the municipality of Novi Grad.

Izvor: Shutterstock

“For days, crows have been attacking citizens in the stretch from Sarajevo’s Olympic Square and Salka Nazečić Street. There is also a park nearby where there are small children. We are worried, but whoever we call is not competent, and we have called the police, the Rad i Park company, the veterinary inspection, hunting society. Two days ago they attacked two neighbors, one was bleeding, so he ended up at the doctor where they gave him tetanus. Yesterday morning they attacked one neighbor again.”says Šejla HJ who lives in this part of the Dobrinja settlement for Faktor.ba.

He adds that there are a lot of trees in that area that have branched out and are not maintained adequately.

“Some parts of the settlement look like a jungle because they were planted unplanned. We are not in favor of cutting down trees, but do we really need to have so many of them in such a small area? This year, due to the constant rains, the plants went wild, and they are not maintained regularly. Such spaces are ideal habitats for these birds.”says Šejla HJ

Dr. Melita Stanić from the Institute for Emergency Medical Assistance of the KS, said that two days ago a citizen requested medical help after being attacked by a crow.

“I can’t say exactly what kind of injury the patient who came to us had, because the colleagues who received him are not there, but I can say that he had a wound because he was registered in the outpatient clinic for injuries. They can be mild, but also more serious, deeper wounds, in which case the patient, who is not covered by anti-tetanus protection, is given an injection”, said Dr. Stanić.

Dražen Kotrošan, ornithologist and consultant at the National Museum of Bosnia and Herzegovina, says that crow attacks are common at this time of year because they are defending their young.

“This is the nesting period of crows, and young ones that are not yet ready to fly often fall out of the nest, citizens in most cases do not notice it, so when they pass near such places, crows attack them (peck with their beaks or grab them with their claws) thinking that they will harm her cub”, says Kotrošan.

He adds that it is best to wear a head covering or an umbrella in order to avoid close contact with the bird, and to pass quickly through the area where there are many of these birds.

“Citizens should be careful, especially until the beginning of July, when these youngsters will grow up, and then even the crows will not be so aggressive,” says Kotrošan.

He says that crows mostly gather around the containers, which are their “restaurants”, and the reason that there are more and more of them in some parts of Sarajevo every year is the inadequate maintenance of cleanliness, especially in the areas that are intended for garbage disposal, but also for throwing garbage on unforeseen places for that.

-“Garbage is a constant source of food for crows, and they consider anyone who passes by that area or wants to get closer to them to be an enemy and attack them. In addition, in the last few years in the area of ​​Novi Grad, a large number of crows have migrated, so all those that nested in the treetops around the settlement of Otoka, due to the felling of trees in that area, they migrated to other settlements such as Alipašino Polje and Dobrinja. I live in Alipašino Polje and there used to be not so many of them there. Today, 300 crows roost on one tree.” , says Kotrošan.

When asked what can be done to reduce the number of crows in urban areas, Kotrošan answers that this could be achieved by destroying part of the nests.

“However, my opinion is that as long as we have open garbage dumps around the city, the crows have a source of food, and it dictates their number,” said Kotrošan.

(Faktor.ba)