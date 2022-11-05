Yingwei Financial Investing.com – Last week, a number of oil companies reported record third-quarter earnings. The data is generally in line with expectations, mainly benefiting from a high of US$91.43/barrel in the third quarter. Although this price has dropped from the first half of 2022, it is still higher than the average level of the past 7 years – the last time the average price of oil prices exceeded $68/barrel, or in 2014, when the price was $93.17/barrel.

The oil service giants that have posted substantial increases in profits include Exxon Mobil () (NYSE:), Chevron () (NYSE:), Hess () (NYSE:), etc.

On Monday, U.S. President Biden warned about the huge profits of the oil service giants, calling these companies “war money made” and criticizing them for not working to lower crude oil prices. Going a step further, he called on Congress to pass windfall profits tax legislation to punish oil companies.

Of course, it is almost impossible to levy windfall profits tax on oil service giants, let alone whether Congress can vote to pass such a law, if it does start to collect additional taxes, it will only lead to higher energy prices for consumers, Because the company is bound to pass the cost on to downstream companies, which will then be passed on to consumers. Biden’s call, therefore, is more of a political gesture to show voters that he is working to reduce energy costs.

On November 8, the United States is about to start its elections. Many important Senate, House of Representatives and governor elections will be held as scheduled, and President Biden shoulders the important task of winning Democratic candidates. If discussions of calls for a windfall tax on crude oil companies subside after Election Day, it will be all the more clear to traders and investors that it’s all “political smoke.” Before that, the market did not take Biden’s recent remarks too seriously. Of course, on the other hand, if the president insists on discussing windfall taxes after the midterm elections, then oil producers should indeed be ready to respond.

The bigger question for traders now is how much oil companies are pouring into capital expenditures.

The Biden administration has called on oil companies to increase investment in new paint production, and all but Saudi Aramco (TADAWUL: ) have cut capital spending in recent years. However, they have now begun to ramp up spending as prices have risen, but not nearly as fast — U.S. upstream investment is expected to grow just 29% this year to $108 billion, according to a recent survey of U.S. oil executives. And that rate is well below the cash flow earnings of these companies.

Interestingly, on the one hand, a Biden administration may encourage companies to spend more of their profits on capital expenditures, which could lead to higher production and more oil supplies in the future; Democrats’ environmental policy goes against the grain.

In any case, traders may have to wait until after the election next week to see which Biden’s political rhetoric is and which is real government policy.

