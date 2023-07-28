Crudo Pimento, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

Unclassifiable but at the same time genuine, the Murcian duo made up of Raúl Frutos and Inma Gómez once again stirs up their already vast stylistic soil to offer the listener a sound experience where nothing is forbidden and everything is allowed.

Talking about Crudo Pimento as a revolutionary and rare bird within the music scene of our borders, as well as a cliché, is half true, since, in reality, they themselves are their own style and universe, fueled, yes, by so many influences. or references as your creative inclinations mark. Capable of marrying grindcore with Jamaican rhythms without any hint of prejudice, their new album “Carmel 13:7” (El Carmen / Industrias Bala, 2023) settles on its turbulent stage sounds derived from local folklore as coming from distant dunes. A fascinating and overwhelming new chapter that deserves, beyond your careful listening, of course, to start a conversation with its creators.

This record comes almost four years after “Pantame”, a more affordable work, supported by an important label like Everlasting and with an external producer, but which also meant your own resignation from a project that could have led you to do “the Americas”. Has this current record meant a need to recover your essence and natural condition as part of its title reveals?

That’s right, with “Pantame” we live something similar to the “American dream”; It was going to have continuity with a second part, we went back to New York to start recording it and then the pandemic came. It made us open our eyes in a certain way, the work that began to take shape there did not convince us, we already had all the material composed and recorded at home, and the vision that the producer projected on those ready-made songs distanced us from ourselves, it was not sincere or honest with our way of functioning in this corner of the desert. We decided to finish it at home with our own means, as we have always done.

We don’t understand today’s “music business”, its frenetic marketing, making things work fleetingly in this crazy world that is social media. Art is on another path, the path of ruin, sure, but on another path after all. Commenting on this, on the other hand, we have to say that we feel great affection, respect and gratitude for a label that has treated us in an incredible way throughout the journey we have traveled together.

One of the pillars on which a good part of this work is based are melodic lines of arabesque descent. Was that common denominator sought?

It arose naturally, it has to do with the neighborhood we live in and also with the music we usually listen to every day, at least in the last four years. Some of the instruments that we have made bring us closer in their execution, in some way, to that sound. The unintended result is a sum of all these factors.

“It is interesting to contemplate and analyze the human survival instinct in its crudest essence”

Another common thread is your adaptation of local folklore. Do you feel that the rock made on our borders lives too much in the shadows of the Anglo-Saxon influence and is denying attention to a nearby treasure?

We do not feel or show any type of position when claiming anything. I grew up in an area of ​​the orchard where in the afternoons, since I was a teenager, I played in traditional music bands and at night in grindcore, metal and hardcore bands in garages between lemon trees and vinegar. This has been made a school and natural shaker. The vindication of the roots by the current business to sell products is something that has been saturated for a long time and has become a ball. It has never been our intention to jump on that media bandwagon that has somehow become a bubble.

As always, your style is a sum of a lot of diverse influences and from disparate origins. To what extent do you need to feel a closeness and affinity for a type of sound for it to end up being reflected in your way of making music?

It is almost always an obsession. This has always happened to us, for example, with Jamaican music and culture. Many years ago we formed a Mento band in Murcia, The Ben Gunn Mento Band, for this we revisited and built ourselves the traditional instruments with which this form of Antillean folklore is performed. We needed to have exactly that timbre and live that way of doing it very closely, without having to travel to Port Antonio.

Diving into magical field recordings recorded with minimal means and reading about the musical tradition of different and remote parts of the globe is important to us. We will be eternally grateful to Henrietta Yurchenko and Alan Lomax for having made us travel and feel in a very close way the places and moments to which we will never be able to travel.

Despite that amalgamation of influences that you handle, your fondness leads you to pure musical manifestations, where there are no artifices…

It is a kind of connection with the spirits, with the demons and presences that sometimes come screaming in a pure form and make you lock yourself in a room for months in which you reach a certain degree of waterproofing and you can sweat and distil something similar to ectoplasm in a unconscious and involuntary.

We know that you are especially prolific. Has it been difficult for you to choose the sixteen songs on the album?

In principle, “El Carmen” There were going to be four double discs, but we decided at the last minute to save the rest of the material, which may see the light of day one day or will remain in a drawer forever. Now we are recording a new one in a completely different vein, we are also working on a pasodoble album and another one based on the military percussive tradition. Among all these recordings that are generated, in the end, meeting points arise between their sounds, that is how we compile the records.

In the album’s repertoire there are songs where many influences are mixed (“Ojo de gallina” or “Tomorrow Is a Monster”) while others are more naked and organic (“Carbón será la noche” or “Hueso ardiendo”), what about When it comes to composing, do you usually decide what the nature of a song will be or does it change?

All the songs start from improvisations that are recorded instantly. We have always done it that way. Afterwards we return to them or they directly remain in the first form in which they have arrived and have been recorded. There is no previous stylistic or formal conception or starting point.

In that radical and at times violent mix, musically speaking, that takes place on the record, there is also plenty of room for a type of religious, mystical singing. Does your music seek to reach a spiritual realm in its own way?

In a way, yes, we believe that the purest and most sincere musical forms have been linked to the religious and ceremonial sphere for thousands of years. Our respect and love for this type of human expression is something that feeds us every day. From the Salves of a bell by Auroros from the Murcian deep garden, passing through the work of Arvo Pärt or Jamaican Nyabinghi drums to the song of the Koran; all this sounds continuously at home.

In the title of the album there is also an obvious reference to biblical spelling, a numbering of verses that can lead us, for example, to those who say: “Jesus answered and said to him: What I do, you do not understand now; but you will understand it later”. Having such a particular style and an album with 16 songs that reject the classic verse-chorus format, how do you see your relationship with a listener who generally seeks immediacy and a direct clear structure?

We quote again someone whom we have great respect and affection and who told us: “you don’t understand the music business“… He was absolutely right.

Another of those verses under said numbering reads: “When you hear of wars and rumors of wars, do not be alarmed; It is necessary for all this to happen, but it is not yet the end. Taking into account that your lyrics are cryptic, dark, apocalyptic and with death very present, have these years of pandemic meant an increase in that feeling of a great human debacle?

Without a doubt, we are spectators of a fabulous and cannibalistic spectacle; circus, lions and the latest single from the latest sensation you can’t miss until there’s another one in five minutes. It is interesting to contemplate and analyze the human survival instinct in its crudest essence. More coal to the boiler, the final fireworks fireworks will be wonderful and hilarious.

As usual, your cover is impressive and belongs to a drawing made by Cascales. How do you work on that aspect: do you give him total freedom, give him some previous guideline, teach him the songs first…?

We have been working with this moratallero artist since the beginning of our career, we do not understand our work if it is not linked to his. He is already part of our closest family. We never know what he is going to paint until the last moment, just before sending it to the factory. In a magical way, that image that is born from his privileged skull, his punk spirit and his hands always perfectly represents what the album contains. There is always a ritual for the presentation of the work, in which he leaves us speechless when it comes to discovering the canvas. The last one represents a burning bone, that means a lot, that means everything and nothing at the same time.

Your lyrics are equally impressive, many times I tend to see them related to surreal imaginaries, how are the lyrics made, do they arise in a free and inspiring way as a result of having the musical part of a song or are they born independently and then coordinated?

For this album the process has been reversed, Raúl has written a collection of poems in the last four years. They have been dressing up with immediate music in our humble and itinerant studio in late-night and early-morning sessions.

We are accustomed to hearing that today anyone with a minimum knowledge of computers can carry out a professional production. However, you use broken microphones and very homemade elements. Do you think that what this technological accessibility has done is bring a greater homogenization in the sound?

With what you have at hand, do what you can, feel and want. The technical means are a trompe l’oeil, the imagination will find the way even if your work is recorded with a walkman on a tape or an audio note from a mobile phone.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

