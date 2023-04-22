Crudo Pimento, review of his album El Carmen 13:7 (2023)

The Murcian trio made up of Raúl Frutos, Inma Gómez and José Luis López redoubles their commitment with sixteen new cuts in which they expand their unpredictable sound horizons. Along the way, they ended their relationship with Everlasting and aborted an American adventure. Self-publishing, then, covers their new work, perhaps the most ambitious and satisfying of all they have done.

It has been repeated a lot that there is no way to classify the proposal of raw pepper, and this time the topic is real. They metabolize a thousand references (from the dark wave to flamenco, oriental music, kraut from the seventies, dark folk, industrial rock, hip-hop, exotica, electric mantras…), yes. But something rabidly distilled from them comes out, to give an example, in the primitive percussions and the distorted bass of the wild blues “Paladista Parrandero”. Acoustic instruments, electronics and electricity merge with an unmistakably Iberian surrealism. They manage, however, that their acid and highly original proposal hypnotizes.

His creative incontinence translates into an inexhaustible succession of moments not suitable for accommodating palates reluctant to be taken by surprise: from the explosive chorus of “Tomorrow Is A Monster” to the dislocated rhythm of “Chicken Eye” the processional cadence of “fun corpse”the hypnotic bass of “Throne”the vocal melodies of “Sing of crazy”the synthesizers of “Yanisero”, or the acoustics and the voice melody of “Burning Smoke”. At times they are reminiscent of more playful, less serious and unmistakably Iberian Swans, because of the atavistic substrate of their music.