Cruise ship ran aground Info

The Bahamian-flagged Ocean Explorer ran aground on Monday in the Alpefjord National Park.

Izvor: Youtube/printScreen

Luxurious brod for a cruise with 206 passengers and crew members ran aground in the northwest Greenlandand rescuers cannot reach them before Friday, authorities said. “Ocean Explorer” under the flag of the Bahamas ran aground on Monday in Alpefjord National Park, 1,400 kilometers northeast of Nuuk, the capital of Greenland, the Danish military’s Joint Arctic Command (JAC) said.

“A cruiser in distress is obviously a cause for concern. The nearest help is far away, our units are far away and the weather can be very adverse,” JAC Chief of Operations Brian Jensen said, according to Sky News. He added that the nearest ship of the Danish Navy was about 2,000 kilometers away and that it was headed for the beaching site. However, it will arrive at the location on Friday at the earliest. “In this specific situation, we do not see a direct threat to human life or the environment, which is encouraging,” Jensen added.

The tide can help

Authorities contacted another cruise ship in the area and asked it to stay nearby to help in case the situation changed. A stranded cruise ship could be freed at high tide, Greenland’s KNR television reported earlier. However, the JAC posted on Facebook yesterday that the boat was still stuck – despite the tide. “Regardless, the most important thing for us is that everyone gets to safety,” Jensen said.

The Ocean Explorer cruise ship offers trips to “some of the most remote destinations on the planet,” according to the Aurora Expeditions website.

(WORLD)

