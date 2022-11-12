Home World Cruise ship with 800 Covid positives docks in Sydney
World

Cruise ship with 800 Covid positives docks in Sydney

by admin
Cruise ship with 800 Covid positives docks in Sydney

SIDNEY. The Majestic Princess cruise ship, with around 800 Covid positive passengers out of 4,600 travelers and crew members, has docked in Sydney. Operator Princess Cruises said the virus patients were isolated and that each passenger had undergone a rapid test within 24 hours of arrival.

Marguerite Fitzgerald, president of Majestic Princess’s parent company, Carnival Australia, said all cases were asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic and that people had been warned to stay away from public places, the Guardian reported. The docking of the ship brought to mind the arrival of the Ruby Princess in Sydney in March 2020 – at the beginning of the Australian pandemic – where there were 28 deaths and over 600 infections. The incident led to a government commission of inquiry and collective action against the operator.

See also  Brazil: part of a cliff collapses above boats, 6 dead and 20 missing

You may also like

Tiffany Trump and Naomi Biden, the double wedding...

Ukraine latest news. Use: Extraordinary victory in Kherson....

Biden calls for global action to tackle climate...

Former Speaker Gingrich: The House of Representatives will...

Midterm elections, Democrats win in Arizona: parity in...

Usa, killed pregnant woman to take fetus: sentenced...

Biden: China curbs North Korea’s worst trends

Cop27, Biden apologizes for the Trump era. But...

Kherson returns to Ukraine, the arrival of Kiev...

“The withdrawal from Kherson is not a humiliation.”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy