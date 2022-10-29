“I wish I hadn’t been there, but I was there. And it was heartbreaking. ‘ In these few words there is the sense of the tragedy that swept Seoul, in a night that should have been only one of joy, to celebrate Halloween. According to one of the witnesses, the panic that caused the stampede in the nightlife district of Itaewon erupted when a crowd of boys poured into a narrow alley. “People continued to push and others were crushed,” said those who managed to escape, describing a nightmare scene: “The people crushed under the crowd were crying and I thought I would be crushed to death too, breathing through a hole and asking for help ».

Videos that have circulated on social media show dozens of bodies covered in blue plastic sheeting on the side of the road. According to the survivors, the streets around the one where the crowds broke out, the main pedestrian street, were so crowded that it was difficult for emergency services to arrive. At a certain point, it is as if two opposing human blocks were created pressing on each other, with terrible consequences. “There were those who pushed to get out of the alley, and there were those who pushed to enter,” said a resident who managed to get off the main road by taking refuge in the side alley. At the last moment, before a fuse, still unspecified, caused such uncontrollable fear to explode.

(afp)

The most vivid testimony comes once again from the images, photos and videos, also shared on social media and on international news sites: there is a young boy, with an exhausted air, holding a girl of his age in his arms, like if he was desperately trying to get her to safety: she lost a shoe. A young couple with bowed heads leave the ambulance behind and run through the crowd. And then there is the desperate “climb” of a boy who, in a video published by the Daily Mail, sees himself climbing the wall of a building, while at his feet the crowd is a river in flood.