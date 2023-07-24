Cruz Cafuné, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

Con “I move with God” (Mécèn Ent, 23), Cruz Cafuné has emerged as the new number one in national rap. He doesn’t say it, the data says it. And an audience that sees in him a different rapper from the rest.

Quevedo, Rosalía, C. Tangana and, now, Cruz Cafuné. The canary starred in the sorpasso of the year in the music industry, placing his new album as the fourth best debut on Spotify Spain. A historical milestone for an album that is mainly based on rap, without getting as close to the mainstream as the other three. And what has been the secret of this achievement? “I wish I knew and had the formula for sure success,” explains the singer. “Although I probably wouldn’t share it,” he adds with a laugh. Be that as it may, it is clear that national rap is living a golden age, both in numbers and in creativity, and albums like this show the work behind it. “It took us a long time to make this record. It has many layers, many details that you appreciate when you listen to the album more. There is a lot of sacrifice behind ‘I move with God’ and the response has been better than we expected. It is true that in recent years we already noticed that the hype was growing and good things were coming, but this has broken all our expectations”, explains Cafuné. And we must give him credit for having achieved these records with a proposal that is far from easy and commercial, thanks to a very personal sound where rap and the darkest trap absorb elements from other genres while maintaining that underground and clandestine essence that Cruzzi has. A style that he defines as “rap mixed with things” and that takes his inspiration from “American rap, especially the Toronto sound. It’s a sound that has been absorbed by rappers from all over the world and has a very special vibe to it.

“In rap there is a lot of competition and I like that part”

But that does not mean that I also take references from here and there. On this record there are sounds from so many different places, if I hear something I like I want to try it.” These are the words of a singer who, at the same time, confesses “not being very up-to-date with the music that is made in Spain” although he does remember what was the first album that marked me as a musician. “I don’t remember the name of the record but it was by a group from Tenerife called Soul Sanet. They did rap, but they also sang, it had soul and R&B as a part and that caught my attention at that time. I was seven or eight years old but it was later, when they gave me the soundtrack of ‘8 Miles’ one Christmas, that he blew my mind with his rap”. Big words for this work by Eminem, although we must not discredit a rap scene, the Canary Islands, “which is among the three most important in Spain. Furthermore, Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Seville… have a specific sound and the Canary Islands is the opposite, a melting pot of styles and rhythms”.

There is an aspect in “I move with God” that draws attention especially: spirituality, religion. Starting with the album title, within it we find multiple references to these beliefs, something unusual in rap. Why this approach? “I say that I am a Christian but because I live spirituality through Christian symbols, since in my house my mother was very Christian and she instilled it in me since I was little. But I don’t believe in the Judeo-Christian god of the man with the beard who is in heaven and who punishes you with lightning. I also don’t see a merciful god since life is very fucking for most people. So I don’t believe in that idea of ​​God as that Jesus Christ, but I have a very personal spirituality. And much less do I believe in the Church as an institution because it is a fucking piece of shit full of inconsistencies and injustices. Your prophet is supposed to promulgate love to everyone but then you don’t allow two people of the same sex to get married. The church is a company, a sect that was created around the death of a very important political and religious figure. Which is also increasingly at odds with science; If you believe in creationism they want to take away your Christian card. Fanaticism must be avoided. So it is in the hands of each one how far they want to listen to it ”.

Having clarified this issue, there is another that governs the record and we cannot ignore it: that fixation for movement. Represented in the album with the figure of the shark (they cannot remain standing, they always need to be swimming) as a symbol of work. “Really, the shark thing was the typical thing that appears in a Trivial question and it stays with you. But it came in handy for me to symbolize the need of today’s artists to always have to release music, expose themselves on social networks and attract attention. It is something that makes me very lazy. What I like is making music and everything behind it sometimes bores me”. It happens to many of us. But, as Cruz Cafuné himself also knows, today it is something necessary to fulfill his great dream. “Why not say it, my goal is to become number one. In rap there is a lot of competition and I like that part. Although it really is not so much for vanity but because the more you grow, the more possibilities you have after being able to improve your project. Being able to offer each time a more careful and elaborate product”. And he concludes: “and I also like being able to inspire people. If with my music I can stir something inside whoever listens to it, the goal is accomplished”.