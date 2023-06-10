Cruz Cafuné, review of his album I move with God (2023)

the one of Cruz Cafuné It is one of the most solid projects in the country. Independent, associated with MÉCÈN, the agency-label responsible for the success of Rels B, he is one of those artists almost unsignable by any label. He doesn’t need to associate with anyone without putting money on the table, for which he would need budding global superstar numbers. Some numbers that he does not have, despite having to his credit the record for national artist with the most weeks at number 1 in the country, thanks to ‘Counting Moles’ and the remix of ‘Night fell’ that propelled Quevedo to stardom. Paradoxical and special the case of a Cruz Cafuné who has signed with ‘I Move With God’ one of the jobs of the year on the Spanish urban scene, indisputably.

The effort of Cruz Cafunéwhose last full-length reference was ‘Moonlight922’which dates from the beginning of 2020, from that pre-pandemic world, has sufficient support in terms of fans and numbers (practically none of its songs have less than a million views on Spotify and signature soldouts like churros in prestigious venues, such as the Palacio de Vistalegre) has been able to afford more than three years of work in the studio, a rare sight in an ultra-fast musical society where new releases last a week and consumption curves fall from the middle month. The result is overwhelming in its length, brilliant in its conception and brilliant in its execution: the type of album that consecrates an artist not from records and singles charts, but from the depth and roots of a public that drinks from the codes and narratives that Cruzzi conceives as from a source after running a marathon. See also Fight or talk?Ukraine uses U.S. weapons to prepare for military exercises with Russia

For ‘I Move With God’ Cruz Cafuné he has surrounded himself with MÉCÈN regulars in the production (El Secreto, Gese da O, Lex Luthorz, Choclock,,…) and a combination of bright young people like Hoke, Leïti or LaBlackie; international stars like Miky Woods and (careful!) Westside Gunn and part of the referents of the genre in his native Canary Islands such as Quevedo and La Pantera. The result is 76 minutes of an author’s review of the most important aspects of the hip hop universe and its derivatives: from R&B to rap, passing through reggaeton and spoken word. The new electronic aspect appears both in some of the previews and ‘4 PREZ’ like in ‘Movezz in silence’, where he pays an explicit homage to the ‘Honestly Nevermind’ Drake’s. The Canadian star is one of the great references of a Cruz Cafuné who stands out precisely for being the only Spanish artist capable of reflecting the inclinations and motives of the sound that has turned Drake and the Toronto sound into the great winners of hiphop in the second decade of the 21st century.-

However, both ‘I Move With God’ clike his own Cruz Cafuné they stand out for being free verse rather than for being annotations to other texts. The talent of the canary to find a unique and personal approach when it comes to making songs is one of its great assets when it comes to reeling off an imagery where the night, luxury well understood, drugs and speed, are just as important as authenticity, God, family or values. If we look closely at the motive of love in the work of Cruz Cafuné, and specifically in this album, he stands out deeply for the honesty and hyperrealism with which he talks about it. There is not, contrary to what happens in most edges, an idealistic look at love and passion; nor a circus display of references to lust, but rather a deep capacity for analysis (what in literature we could call a look) and writing (what in literature we could call a voice), which touches the day to day, and the night after night, of many born in the 90s, that cursed generation in search of answers, which it has found in the songs of Cruz Cafuné more questions, but better questions. See also The objects of a life in daily resistance