Crvena zvezda wins the Super League and counts down the days until its sixth consecutive title is official

Source: MN PRESS

Red Star Radnički won in 1923 in a mostly monotonous game, after which there will be less talk about the impression, and more about the fact that Miloš Milojević’s team may have won the title with those three points. The condition for that will be that TSC and Čukarički do not lose against Voždovac and Partizan on Tuesday, which would make the new-old champion the champion even before the playoffs.

Milojević’s team will enter the playoffs with a record of 26 wins, four draws and no losses, as well as with a goal difference of 81:14. That goal difference was corrected on Monday with the goals of Aleks Vigo with a shot from the edge of the penalty area, and then with a precise shot by Stefan Mitrović after a quick run on the left side of the penalty area.

Red Star is like that out of a possible 90 points, she won as many as 82dropping two points each in games against Partizan in the 168th eternal derby in August (1:1), then against TSC at the “Rajko Mitić” stadium on September 4 (also 1:1) and in 2023 also in two games – against Vojvodina at “Marakana” (1:1) on February 4 and against Napredek in Kruševac on March 19 (that match was also 1:1).

“It’s different without the presence of the crowd, especially since we are used to the wind at our backs and from that side it was a bit monotonous energetically, but the boys did a good job against a team that stands in the block, plays on contact and fouls. The match, for my taste, was slow, but we created a lot, scored two goals, could have scored more, so it was good. The players who came in showed quality and future, they rested Pešić and Kanga, and we didn’t use Katai and Ivanić to the end. All in all all in all, a positive impression,” Miloš Milojević said after the game.

“Congratulations to the boys for being unbeaten after 30 games. It doesn’t mean anything if we don’t continue in the same rhythm, so I’m not thinking about the playoffs, just about the next rival, which will probably be TSC. We’re going game by game , so we’ll see if we achieved our goal,” underlined the head of Zvezda’s professional staff.

Regardless of whether Zvezda will “certify” winning the title this or next Sunday, its six-year dominance of the Superliga could be rounded off with another “double crown”. The competition in the Zvezda Cup will continue on May 3, visiting Napredek in Kruševac in the quarter-finals of that competition, and during that time they will also be preparing changes in the team and preparations for participation in the group stage of the Champions League next season. And those who occasionally follow Serbian football already know that it is certain that coach Milojević will leave the team in June and that the Israeli Barat Bahar will take his place.

There are seven more rounds before Zvezda and 21 points are at stake. Will he manage to “throw” up to 100 earned points to the end? Perhaps it could be a competitive challenge for the red and whites, given that they have been running the championship race with themselves for weeks, while the fight is for the also ever more valuable second place, which leads the runner-up to the Champions League qualification.