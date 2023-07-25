Home » Crvena zvezda and Fiorentina have not been cancelled Sports
World

by admin
The red and white team will have a “dress rehearsal” against the Italians.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

The match Red Star – Fiorentina will be played as planned, the message from Zvezda. After they are The Italians had to return from the airport to the club’s training center due to the storm, it was announced that their plane will take off on Tuesday around 10 pm and that the problems upon arrival in Serbia will not have an impact on the match.

The Italian media previously announced that in case of further complications, Fiorentina will leave for Serbia on Wednesday morning, on the day of the match (Wednesday, 20:00) and confirmed that Viola will, according to the agreement, be on the field of the Serbian champions for a “dress rehearsal” of the red and white team before the start of the season. It is planned that the conference league finalists, Luka Jović and Nikola Milenković, will also be part of the Serbian national team.

In Crvena zvezda, they expect a big visit and a spectacle that will in some way “open” the 2023/24 season for the defending champions of the Superliga.

