Crvena zvezda and Novi Beograd in the final of the Serbian championship | Sport

Crvena zvezda and Novi Beograd will fight for the trophy in the Serbian championship.

Source: MN Press

Crvena zvezda and Novi Beograd will play in the final of the Serbian championship. Those two teams celebrated in their semi-final matches and reached the fight for the trophy. The first match will be played on May 10, the second seven days later, and the eventual “champion” on the schedule is on May 20. Novi Belgrade, which is defending its title, has the home field advantage.

Both semi-final games started with a minute of silence due to the horror at the “Vladislav Ribnikar” school. The red and whites defeated Radnički (12:8) and secured a direct place in the Champions League. Subotić, Radović and Basara each scored three goals, while Ćuk scored four on the other side.

The defending champions, Živko Gocić’s team, were better than Partizan (18:10). The black and whites led 4:2 in the first quarter, but the current champion turned it around by halftime (11:6) and then saved. Vučinić and Jakšić were the most efficient for the winners with four goals each, while in Partizan Smiljević scored three goals, and Giga and Trtović scored two goals each. Radnički and Partizan will play for third place.