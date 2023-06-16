Crvena zvezda and Partizan in the ABA league final, nobody came back after two defeats | Sport

Partizan is not only one step away from victory, but tradition says that it is impossible for Partizan to drop this lead! Zvezda, on the other hand, hopes to do exactly that, to do the impossible.

Source: MN Press

Red Star is about to be released, a Partisan before winning the title, at least that’s what history and tradition say. Since the 2014/15 season, final series have been played ABA right (before that, the Final Four player) nobody came back and won the title after two defeats at the start of the final series!

Last season, the Red and Whites equaled Partizan’s record with six titles in the ABA League, and whoever wins the cup this season will be alone at the top in terms of the number of cups.

However, apart from the fact that the advantage of two wins is huge and that all the pressure is now on Dusko Ivanovic’s team, the earlier playoffs of the ABA League tell us that Zvezda is facing an impossible mission!

8 / 17

It’s the first match Partisan won by eight points, and the second by nine points difference, but what separated Željko Obradović’s team in both matches was the very beginning of the games. Then Partizan took advantage and did not allow Zvezda to reverse in both matches. So far this season, these teams have played seven times, and with these two victories, the black and whites have taken the lead with four victories against the three triumphs of the team from Mali Kalemegdan.

The first eternal derby of the season was played in the ABA league and Zvezda won it 90:74, and then in the Euroleague the red and white team was better with 76:73. Then in the Euroleague, Partizan retaliated with 79:78, and then Zvezda was better in the Radivoj Korać Cup 83:75. Since then, Partizan has won three consecutive victories, first in the final of the regular part of the ABA league, when Željko Obradović’s team won the home field advantage in this series, and then two in the final.

WHO TAKES TWO, THE JOB IS FINISHED!

Never in the finals of the ABA League, since they are played in series of three won matches, has it never happened that a team that loses 2:0 after the first two matches wins the trophy. In fact, the “break”, the victory away from home, happened only once, in the 17/18 season, when Budućnost won in Belgrade and later took the title from Crvena Zvezda.

Six times we had series in which one team took a 2:0 lead and it never happened that that team was left without the title. First, in 2015, Crvena zvezda basketball players beat Cedevita twice at home, then lost in Zagreb, to win the fourth match for the title.

In the following two seasons, Crvena zvezda won 3:0 in the final, first against Mega, and then again against Cedevita, and in the 18/19 season, the red and whites convincingly defeated Budućnost twice, and then the team from Podgorica took two victories in Morača. Everything ended with a convincing triumph of Zvezda in “Pionir” 97:54.

In the previous season, Red Star won the first two matches of the finals, first against Budućnost, and then against Partizan, then lost away from home both times and won the title in the master’s.

PARTISAN TRUSTS IN TRADITION, STAR IN A MIRACLE!

The next match of this final will be played on Sunday at 20:30 in “Pionir” and we are only certain that there will be that match. If the home team wins, the fourth match will be played on Tuesday at 19:00, and a possible fifth match is scheduled for Thursday 22nd at 20:00 in the “Arena”.

Partizan relies on the quality it showed in the first two matches and the tradition that says that a team that lost so much at the start has never managed to reach the title. Crvena zvezda is going match by match, hoping for a win that would secure them the fourth game and of course they are confident that they can be the first team to pull off a turnaround.