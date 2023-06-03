Home » Crvena zvezda announcement ABA league playoff final dates | Sports
KK Crvena zvezda Meridianbet responded to the message of the director of the ABA league, Milija Vojinović, with a statement.

KK Crvena zvezda Meridianbet announced once again, after the big storm was caused by the ABA League’s decision to “overlap” the dates of the regional and Serbian playoff finals. Mali Kalemegdan responded to the statement of the sports director of the league, Milije Vojinović, by publishing an official letter sent to the ABA League on May 27. “If necessary, we can provide the public with all the messages between Milija Vojinović and the director of KK Crvena zvezda Meridianbet, as well as some details from the communication between Milija Vojinović and Zoran Savić – which will give more answers to the question of who is telling the truth and who is disinformation public. We believe that after reading this letter, everything will be much clearer – Milija Vojinović will not tell KK Crvena zvezda Meridianbet through the media when they will play the final…”, said Zvezda, with attached photos of the letter:

