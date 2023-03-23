The Euroleague match that the red and whites have to win, and that Partizan fans hope that Baskonia will lose!

There are fewer and fewer chances that Crvena Zvezda will play in the Top 8 phase of the Euroleague this season – in fact, only a theory remains for the Belgrade team, but… Coach Dusko Ivanovic’s team will not give up before losing every chance. The experienced coach pointed this out before the match that Zvezda will play on Thursday evening against “their” Baskonia, and in which his team will perform in a slightly different composition than in the previous matches.

Red and white coach Duško Ivanović won’t be able to count on his complete squad in this game either. Captain Branko Lazić is still recovering from his injury, but the coach of the red and whites confirmed that Ognjen Dobrić and Nemanja Nedović will be in the combination for this match. Led by the two of them, the red and white team will try to “take revenge” on the Spaniards for the defeat (92:75) in the first part of the season.

“Difficult game. The same philosophy as when I was there. It’s my club, city, everything… They change players every year, they bring little-known players to Europe with a lot of talent, athletes… They play extremely modern basketball. The people in the club are the same, the philosophy is the same, the coaches change, they are very efficient and we have to play extremely good defense, which will be very difficult, but we play every game to win. In order to win Baskonia, first of all we have to play defense, not attack. We will somehow find a solution in the attack. I’m not looking at Baskonia. I’m looking at us and as long as we have chances even though they are small, small, small… We will try to make them big“, said the red and white coach Duško Ivanović.

Before the match against the Spanish team, playmaker Facundo Campaco also spoke to journalists, who expressed his view of the situation. “It will be difficult. They are a good team, they are dangerous. They can score in every way, from every position… We have to pay attention to that, they play fast, with a lot of energy and we have to be smart and play smart basketball. We have to play good defense and with our fans I think we will do well if we do all of that.”

This will be the 16th match between two clubs in the Euroleague, and the team from Vitoria has a slightly better score (8-7). After the match in Belgrade against Baskonia, the red and white team will face Mornar in the 23rd round of the ABA League on Sunday, and then the last double round of the Euroleague, matches with Valencia (Wednesday) in Belgrade and Aswell (Friday) in France.

