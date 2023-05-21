Crvena zvezda brings back Nikola Kalinić. | Sports

The experienced basketball player should be one of the most important players in the new Red Star team.

Source: MN PRESS

The Crvena Zvezda basketball club made one of the most important moves in European basketball before the new season – the target of the team from Mali Kalemegdan is the Serbian representative Nikola Kalinić!

The experienced basketball player could be Zvezda’s biggest reinforcement for the new season, and according to sources from abroad, there are already contacts about a new collaboration.

As reported by the site “Trend Basketball”, the red and white team want Kalinic to wear the red and white jersey for the fourth time in his career! One of Zvezda’s trump cards in the negotiations is Barcelona’s not overly successful Euroleague season, which was stopped in the semi-finals of the Euroleague, even though Sarunas Jasikevicius’ team is assembled in such a way that it can win the prestigious competition this season as well. Due to the failure, there is timid talk about a general overhaul in Catalonia, and therefore the departure of some of the most important players of the team this season.

More soon…