Crvena zvezda brings Luka Jovic from Fiorentina | Sports

The latest news from Italy – Zvezda appears to be putting “pressure” on the Serbian national team player

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

Crvena zvezda wants to bring Luka Jović this summer, another confirmation of this was published in Italy. The “Tutomerkato” portal reported on Sunday evening that the “offensive” of the Superliga champions has become even more intense in recent hours. “As we have been telling you since the end of July, Zvezda is very interested in bringing the Serbian centre-forward whom they would be happy to bring home as icing on the cake of the team that will play in the group stage of the Champions League”.

Last month, Luka Jović played a friendly match against Zvezda at “Maracana” in Fiorentina, after which rumors about his return became more and more prevalent. “In a friendly match that ended with Zvezda winning 5:0, the hosts were physically far ahead of Fiorentina. In the days after that, Jović stayed in the capital of Serbia, where deep down they hope they could keep him longer than during the vacation.” .

Also, Italian media reports that in the last few hours on Sunday evening, new contacts were made between the management of Crvena zvezda and Luka Jović’s entourage . The common goal of those negotiations is to reach a “financial balance” according to which Fiorentina would be sent the best possible offer.

In the previous weeks, it was announced that Viola does not want to loan Luka, but only to sell him. During that time, he was seriously preparing for the new season and the friendly season he scored a goal in the game against Nice in Newcastle. In this way, he confirmed that he feels very well and that he is imposing himself on coach Vincenzo Italiano. Watch his goal against Nice:

GOAL! Fiorentina 1-0 Nice ⚽️ Luka Jovic

Bet It All 200€ Welcome Bonus –https://t.co/eqWX0TkxqMpic.twitter.com/l1V6E96gL6 — FootColic ⚽️ (@FootColic)August 6, 2023

Luka Jović is still the youngest scorer in the history of Crvena zvezda, as he scored a goal against Vojvodina in Novi Sad in 2014 at the age of only 16 years, five months and five days. His career then led him to Benfica, Eintracht, Real Madrid and from last summer to Fiorentina, where he tried to find his German form after two years on the Real bench. In “Viola”, he played 50 games, scored 13 goals and appeared in the final of the Conference League against West Ham. His team will play in that competition next season as well because Juventus was kicked out of Europe, and in the case of moving to Zvezda, he will return to the group stage of the Champions League, in which he played nine times for Real and once for Benfica.

This summer, Zvezda unsuccessfully tried to bring Emanuel Lata Lata, who refused to come to Belgrade, choosing to stay in Atalanta and fight for a role and minutes there, but the latest information from that club they do not favor him. Ipak, i CEO Zvezde Zvezdan Terzić said that Lata Lata is no longer being thought about. Judging by information from Italy, Zvezda’s focus is again on the return of her child – Luka Jović.

BONUS VIDEO:

00:35 Luka Jović greets Zvezda fans Source: MONDO

Source: MONDO

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

